Pete Davidson’s casual street style is classic Scum Bro fashion





To be completely honest, I never really understood the appeal of Pete Davidson until very, very, recently. I mean yeah he’s funny he was the youngest actor to join SNL, and it turns out he’s been linked to some of my all-time favorite women. Kaia Gerber, PhoebeDynevor, Ariana Grande and now the one and only Kim Kardashian. At first I thought their alleged relationship was just a publicity stunt (as far as I know, it still might be), but the more recent image of the two holding hands leaves me puzzled. Kim Kardashian is successful, beautiful and a #GirlBoss How did she end up with Pete Davidson? We should have known that something was going on after that kiss on SNLMaybe after spending several years with Kanye West all Kim needed was a funny guy who was relaxed and able to make her laugh. It’s clear the man is charming, but sometimes we think his impeccable streetwear style has a lot to do with it. As Highsnobiety’s own writer Sam Cole put it, “When Chet Hanks said #WhiteBoySummer, I didn’t expect it to mean Travis Barker, MGK and Pete Davidson.” Whether it’s wearing Thom Browne to the Met Gala or sporting his best scum look on the streets, Pete always manages to get in shape. He’s a master of the lazy look, or as I like to call it: the “not at all caring” aesthetic, and it just works for him. In honor of Kim and Pete’s relationship or not, we’ve compiled some of Pete’s best style moments. Before we know it, Pete may well have his own Skims campaign. Pete to Paisley Matching pajamas All in blue It gives chic to the airport King of tie-dye

