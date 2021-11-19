Legendary fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg told CNBC on Friday that it was important to be aware of our ecological shortcomings in order to make progress on sustainability.

Von Furstenberg was speaking to CNBC’s Karen Tso at the Women’s Forum in Paris on Friday. She said sustainability was partly a ‘state of mind’, in that it was important to have waste awareness throughout the fashion supply chain, for example.

Von Furstenberg said: “Personally, I always thought that I don’t lie, I don’t steal, I mean I’m a good person. I don’t have a lot of sins but I have a lot of ecological sins. and I think the more we are aware of it, the more we can do about it. “

The fashion industry would be responsible for 92 million tonnes of waste each year. Greenpeace once called it “one of the most lucrative and destructive industries on the planet”.

Von Furstenberg said she has always tried to create clothes that are timeless and durable.

With his eponymous brand, von Furstenberg said “everything is about women before fashion: I have always put women first”.

“So the clothes are utilitarian, pretty, beautiful and they’re meant to hold up, they should be your best friend in your wardrobe and you don’t want to throw them away,” she said.