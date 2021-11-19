A fashion blogger makes clothes with recycled KFC packaging. So creative, says the internet

A fashion blogger made headlines for creating a dress made from recycled packaging from the Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) fast food chain. Yes, you read that right. Twitter user @NokuzothaNtuli has gone viral on social media after posting photos of herself wearing the outfit made from KFC packages.

In fact, KFC South Africa also responded to his post after collecting over 12,000 likes on Twitter. As seen in the photos, the pleats in her dress were made from recycled KFC packaging featuring Colonel Sanders’ logo.

Decided to make this dress for KFC from recycled KFC packaging to show how super KFC fans we are, she said in the caption of her post.

See the post here:

I decided to make this dress for KFC from recycled KFC packaging to show how super KFC fans we are.#KFCSuperfan @KFCSA #KFCDesigns. pic.twitter.com/XewkWc8Hdu a superstar (@NokuzothaNtuli) November 17, 2021

Here’s what KFC South Africa said in response to their post:

All this fresh drop, we were never ready KFC South Africa (@KFCSA) November 18, 2021

Social media users, meanwhile, were very impressed with her creativity and applauded her in the comments section of the post. Please make them ambassadors. So creative and cute, one user said. Several others have also dropped heart emoticons.

See comments here:

You and I must be brand ambassadors for @KFCSA pic.twitter.com/vNYnvaW6jc NegoCity SA Museum (@ NegoCity2010) November 18, 2021

Please make them such creative and cute ambassadors Alicia (@MotsepeAlicia) November 17, 2021

The real girl has the yazi potential StilesMbulaz (@STILESMbulazi) November 18, 2021

Unbelievable Gugu juje Keswa (@JujeGugu) November 18, 2021

If that doesn’t work, I don’t know, pure talent. It’s really amazing, hold your head up. Mpiwesh (@ Mpiwesh1) November 18, 2021

It is indeed beautiful Nami Jikijela (@NamiNkj) November 18, 2021

Very innovative … I love to see it sis crybaby.uno (@WafflesLaThicc) November 18, 2021

So talented! Very pleasant Barbara johnson (@ chyrie46) November 18, 2021

This is so cool!

READ ALSO: The phone catches fire as a worker fixes it on his desk. Watch a spooky viral video from Vietnam