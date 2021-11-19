It’s savings season! Shop Bays Pre-Black Friday Deals, Black Friday Weekend Breakouts, Cyber ​​Exclusives & More | Business





TORONTO – (BUSINESS WIRE) – November 19, 2021– Holiday savings start early this year in The Bay, with incredible pre-Black Friday deals starting Friday, November 19 in stores, the labaie.com and via The Bays app. Throughout Black Friday Weekend and Cyber ​​Monday, exclusive breakouts, one-day only deals, and super sales await customers eager to decorate the hallways this season. Savings can be made across all categories including fashion, beauty, home, sports & recreation, tech, and kids. This press release features multimedia. See the full version here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211119005518/en/ PRE-BLACK FRIDAY – NOVEMBER 19-25: UP TO 70% OFF AND BONUS REWARDS FROM HUDSONS BAY – ONE WEEK IN ADVANCE! FASHION WHICH SLEDGING OFFERS: Up to 70% off fashion for men, women and kids including Levis, Nike, Calvin Klein, Jack & Jones, Vero Moda and more.

FOOTLOOSE AND FESTIVE: Up to 70% off shoes and boots for the whole family from famous brands like Sam Edelman, Columbia and Clarks.

BEAUTY BLOCKBUSTERS: Great offers from Estée Lauder, Elizabeth Arden, Clinique, Clarins and more. Plus, receive $ 50 in Hudson’s Bay Rewards with online beauty purchases of $ 150 or more (November 19-21).

COVER THE HALLS WITH SAVING MOUTHS: Get up to 60% off Vacation, Bedding, Bath, Furniture, Kitchen and Table Top. BLACK FRIDAY & BLACK FRIDAY WEEK-END – NOVEMBER 26 TO 30: FIVE DAYS OF SAVINGS AND FREE SHIPPING FOR ALL ON THE NICE LIST SLEDGE FULL OF TOYS: 15% discount on all toys.

WALK IN WINTER WONDERLAND: Up to 25% off boots for men, women and children from exciting brands such as Ugg, Sorel and Cougar.

EVERYTHING THAT SHINES : 60% off fine jewelry and 20% off designer watches from Coach, Daniel Wellington, Boss and more.

CONDITION THE SAVINGS: 50-70% discount on selected brands of luggage.

GLAMOROUS BEAUTY OFFERS: Save up to 50% on Fragrances, up to 30% on Beauty Tools from PMD and Foreo, and up to 25% on Advanced Night Repair Value Sets from Estée Lauder and more. Plus, special gifts with purchase and value sets galore.

SWEEP THE EXCITATION AT HOME: Receive $ 150 off a Dyson Big Ball Animal Pro 2 upright and canister vacuum! Get up to 20% off Parachute and Ugg bedding and bath products as well as up to 60% off vacations, bedding, bath, furniture, kitchen and table tops.

HAPPY MARKET: Up to 50% discount on fitness and sports equipment, including: Soozier stationary exercise bike $ 299.99 (reg. $ 459.99). SuperFit Folding Treadmill $ 429.99 (reg. $ 599.99). Adjustable dumbbell sets starting at $ 119.99. Up to 30% discount on electronics and electronic accessories. Garmin Vivoactive smartwatch $ 279.99 (reg: $ 419.99). Lenovo and ASUS laptops starting at $ 299.99. Open Box Samsung Smart TVs starting at $ 1,399.99 Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 cameras $ 74.99 (reg. $ 89.99). Gadgets galore, including hoverboards and e-scooters starting at $ 189.99.

CYBER MONDAY – NOVEMBER 29-30: ONLINE EXCLUSIVES ONLY ON LA BAIE.COM Save $ 50 on purchases of $ 200 or more.

Free delivery.

20% discount on designer handbags.

$ 20 off Space NK purchases of $ 100 or more (Cyber ​​Monday only) plus ongoing beauty deals up to 25% off.

up to 50% off Vacation, Bedding, Bath, Furniture, Kitchen and Table Top.

Promo e-gift card! Donate $ 100 (minimum) in electronic gift cards and receive in return a promotional gift card of $ 15 to be used from December 5 to 31, 2021. SIMPLE SHOPPING The Bay takes the stress out of holiday shopping with extended new services. Some conditions apply, please visit LaBaie.com for all the details. Delivery in the blink of an eye: Faster delivery, including same day and next day for qualifying orders in Toronto and Vancouver in early November, makes shopping stress-free.

Free online returns: Items purchased on LaBaie.com (excluding Marketplace sellers) can benefit from free returns.

Extended Return Policy: Orders placed in store or online (excluding Marketplace) can be returned or exchanged until January 14, 2022 (or up to 90 days after the date of purchase, whichever is later).

Price Match Guarantee: Our gift to you. If there is a lower current advertised price at another retailer for an identical item that La Baie has in stock (excluding market sellers), we will be happy to match it! *

Roadside pickup: Hurry? Select curbside pickup at checkout when purchasing from LaBaie.com (excluding Marketplace Items) to collect your items in as little as three hours! Or, shop from the comfort of your own home and opt for the Buy Online, In-Store Pickup at Checkout option to pick up in-store items at your convenience.

Personal clients: Find the perfect gift, outfit, decoration or more with Hudson’s Bay personal shopping services. Book a free virtual or in-person meeting at select locations: Queen Street and Yorkdale in Toronto, Southgate Center and Chinook Center in Calgary, downtown Montreal or downtown Vancouver.

A brighter way to spend a vacation: PayBright offers more flexibility when shopping for vacation – customers can choose PayBright at checkout to buy now and pay in four bi-monthly interest-free installments on LaBaie.com.

Automatic location: Can’t find the right size or style of product in store? Associates can locate items using an automatic inventory search across the Hudson’s Bay store network and LaBaie.com, and ship the item directly to the customer’s home.

Use Hudson’s Bay Rewards to redeem points on all holiday purchases, offer points to other rewards members or donate points to one of the Hudson’s Bay Foundation charitable partners.

Use The Bay app for Apple and Android with enhanced payment options to find products, read reviews, and buy wherever you are. In store, the app works as a barcode reader that provides additional information, finds colors and sizes, and ships items straight home to skip the lines for the holidays!

Hudson’s Bay Mastercard Bonus: Get up to 20% off Day 1 purchases when you sign up for a Hudson’s Bay Mastercard. COLORFUL EXTRAS Buy a sustainable paper gift card in-store and on labaie.com or send a digital gift card and schedule it for the perfect delivery time.

Find amazing deals and check-in daily during The Bays Exclusive One-Day Sales starting December 2.

Be featured in Iconic Hudson’s Bay Vacation Windows on Queen Street – scan this unique TikCode and show La Baie what holiday traditions make your season happy and bright!

