How Another Tomorrow built a fashion brand that sees human impact as a





Just as the food industry revived the farm-to-table concept, with an emphasis on sustainability and transparency in sourcing and throughout the supply chain, a certified luxury clothing brand B Corp believes the fashion industry should take a similar approach. Clothing brand for women, Another tomorrow, is based on three fundamental pillars on which it operates: environmental, animal and human impact. Founder Vanessa Barboni Hallik, who joined us on the World Changing Ideas podcast to discuss her company’s holistic approach to impact, says it’s not enough for companies to make big promises of sustainability when ‘they do not take into account the impact on humans. “It doesn’t stop with not harming the land,” she said. “If that’s part of your values, you probably don’t want to find yourself in a situation where you support brands that don’t pay a living wage either. “ Another tomorrow first collection only had four basic materials, and that minimalism hasn’t changed dramatically. Hallik says responsible sourcing narrows the scope of raw materials. “The world isn’t your oyster when it comes to sustainability,” she says, “but some really interesting things happen when you have these constraints. This allows you to focus on the materials you are using and find ways to increase their versatility. For Hallik, these materials include ethical wool, organic cotton and linen, recycled cashmere, and buttons made from corozo nuts, which originated in South America. The company sources sustainable materials from all over the world. The wool, for example, comes mainly from a sheep farm in Tasmania, run by a former climatologist-turned-shepherdess, who does not send her sheep to slaughter at the end of their life. “We don’t use anything that requires you to injure or kill the animal,” she says. This also limits choices. Silk, for example, is made by boiling silkworms, which kill an estimated $ 606 trillion a year. The company also does not use down from ducks or geese, which are often killed during production. Crucially, Another Tomorrow also emphasizes human impact, which it says most brands, even those with ambitious sustainability goals, ignore, “because it goes straight to the point. result, ”she said. Paying fair wages simply increases costs. “This is the area where investors and all this ESG movement are having the most difficulty, because it is not necessarily in the perceived best interest of shareholders.” Another Tomorrow, she says, provides a living wage for all of its textile workers, according to local standards. Ultimately: “We want to be a living, breathing case study for what’s possible,” says Hallik. And, she hopes it will educate consumers about what goes into the production of their everyday clothes. Most of what Hallik knows now didn’t even occur to her when she started. “We’re not here to say, stop doing this, stop doing that,” she said. “It’s really not a matter of judgment. It’s about offering an alternative that we believe is already fundamentally aligned with that of many people. They just have no idea.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fastcompany.com/90699185/how-to-build-a-fashion-brand-that-considers-both-its-workers-and-the-planet The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos