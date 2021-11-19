‘Hawkeye’ star Hailee Steinfeld has epic abs in two-piece dress





24-year-old Hailee Steinfeld just revealed her washboard abs at the Hawk Eye premiere in Los Angeles, California.

The actress looked beyond her form on the red carpet in a black two-piece strapless dress.

Hailee does an impressive number of crunches each day to keep her core toned. Hailee Steinfeld swept the Hawk Eye red carpet and his abs were the star of the show. The 24-year-old actress was stunned at the upcoming series premiere in Los Angeles, California. [editoriallinks id=’a295162c-19a3-4479-bace-3a8da4ea2ceb’ align=’left’][/editoriallinks] Hailee’s core couldn’t look more sculpted. And she’s more excited than ever for her new role. “Oh, wait until you meet her…” Hailee wrote in a recent Instagram post about her character, Kate Bishop. “@hawkeyeofficial from Marvel Studios starts airing the first two episodes November 24 on @disneyplus & I’m screaming. 🏹💜🏹.” “I’m so ready,” one user commented, while someone else added, “AAAAAAH CAN’T WAIT.” TBH, she really looks the part with this six-pack: [image id=’4a871e5a-48e8-4032-9145-16e517b33ec0′ mediaId=’383efa38-9fc2-41fa-a610-c63bfc6ceee3′ align=’center’ size=”medium” share=”false” caption=” expand=” crop=’original’][/image] So how does Hailee tone those killer abs? First of all, his passion for fitness is genetics. Hailee’s father, Pete Steinfeld, is a trainer who has helped Hailee train since she was little. He even taught her how to kickbox. “It took me so long to get it right, but now I’ve been doing it for so long that I haven’t thought about it,” Hailee said. Delight. [poll id=’a7d95842-36e4-422a-9063-0148a28da394_ab510da1be37e’ type=”text” question=’Have you ever tried kickboxing?’ answer1=’Yep, sure have!’ answer2=’Nope, not yet.’][/poll] Regarding her heart, Hailee revealed her six-pack secret on The Kelly Clarkson Show. It’s simple, really – just 3,000 crunches a day, NBD. Kelly couldn’t believe it, but Hailee wasn’t kidding: [youtube align=’center’ autoplay=’0′]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=niJyhOf6QW0[/youtube] But when her days are too busy for long ab exercises, Hailee keeps it simple. “My first thing, given my crazy schedule, is that I try to spend at least 15 minutes a day doing some kind of physical activity, whether it’s biking, going for a walk, even just walk around my backyard for 15 minutes, “she said Byrdie. “Just something to get some air and get the blood flowing.” [editoriallinks id=’594d136e-ea7d-4ebc-a0f0-aaeb2315fadb’ align=’left’][/editoriallinks] Sometimes she tackles a little boxing session in her hotel room. “For me, it’s always been about physical activity, not so much work,” Hailee said. For cardio, Hailee says rehearsing on stage for her concert tours is all the exercise she needs. “Dancing is definitely my go-to workout because I love that I never really feel like I’m training. Before I knew it, hours went by and I was sweating and I feel good, ”she explained. And his diet is also quite basic. For breakfast, Hailee has her favorite cereal (which is whatever she craves right now). “Frosted Flakes is my favorite right now, although it changes so often,” she said. Delight. Lunch can consist of pasta, a burger, or grilled chicken over rice. Dinner is a full buffet breakfast. “Scrambled eggs, pancakes, what else? I like everything,” she said. “Do you know what’s the best thing in the world?” French toast with corn flakes. I had them in New York, I wish I could remember where, and it’s French toast coated in corn flakes. “ With extra syrup, please! This content is created and maintained by a third party, and uploaded to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and other similar content on piano.io

