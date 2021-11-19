J. Press and Todd Snyder team up for new collaboration with Ivy Style – Robb Report





In the wake of his second collection with LL Bean, Todd Snyder applied his twist to another American brand with a history spanning over a century. This time around, it’s Ivy style designer J. Press, whose iconic items, including the bag suit, duffel coat and Shaggy Dog sweater, have changed little since the Kennedy administration, but are getting an update. up to date very 2021 thanks to the New York agency. designate. “For me, J. Press is one of those brands that will never go out of style,” Snyder said. Robb Report. “Not only were they one of the creators of the classic Ivy League look, but the quality of their products is second to none. It’s the kind of brand that is passed down from generation to generation, but at the same time is a bit under the radar, so I’m excited to expand awareness of an underrated American icon. Harris Tweed Suit ($ 1,196), Shaggy Dog Turtleneck ($ 348), Herringbone Chore Coat ($ 598), and Lambswool Rugby Shirt ($ 298).



Todd Snyder Snyder, who approached J. Press with the idea of ​​collaborating and had access to the archives of the label’s catalog, designed a collection of 38 pieces representative “Snyder-ized” takes the originals J. Press. For example, the iconic Shaggy Dog sweater, named for the distinctive texture of its brushed Shetland wool, comes in hues like pistachio or granite rather than the expected preppy pastels; the bag suit gets a more modern fit and ditch the gray flannel in favor of a bold checkered tweed or a crimson boat stripe; and the duffel coat embraces orange-infused camouflage. While the cuts and colors may differ, the foundations are unquestionably J. Press. “Every item always has at least one piece of our DNA, whether it’s silhouette or fabric, so it’s close to our philosophy as a brand,” says J. Press Merchandising Director Robert Squillaro . “Todd obviously appreciates the J. Press story and wanted to stay true to the brand.” However, the influence goes both ways: the collection also includes quintessentially Todd Snyder pieces with a J. Press twist, like chore coats in black and white herringbone Harris Tweed. It also taps into Snyder’s long love affair with athletic wear, featuring sweaters with varsity-style chenille patches and the J. Press bulldog mascot. Shaggy Dog Letter Sweater ($ 348) and Glen Plaid Overcoat ($ 1,798).



Todd Snyder “We both share an appreciation for sharp tailoring, quality materials and the all-American style,” Snyder said of the shared affinity between the brands. “It’s one of the most luxurious collaborations I’ve worked on because I wanted to make sure it’s super special and reflects the unprecedented history of J. Press. I’ve also long been inspired by men like Frank Sinatra and Cary Grant, who were both J. Press fans, so it was natural. The collection will go live at 11 am ET on Friday, November 19, and will also be available at Todd Snyder’s New York flagship store on Madison Square Park; Selected pieces from the collection will also be sold by J. Press online and in-store. The collaboration is considered ad hoc at the moment, although Squillaro expresses the desire for a second team if the reception of the first turns out to be positive. For his part, Snyder imagines that a hypothetical second round could include a modernized version of the classic varsity jacket. For now, admirers of the timeless collegiate style embodied by J. Press or the modern downtown aesthetic of Todd Snyder may appreciate that the two, even for a brief moment, will intersect.

