The celebration of International Men’s Day is actually extremely problematic
Our feature editor describes his issues with International Men’s Day …
Today marks International Men’s Day (IMD), a global holiday that annually recognizes and celebrates the cultural, political and socio-economic achievements of men. It also raises awareness of the issues they face as a group.
IMD was created a little over a decade ago to give men an equivalent to the centenary International Women’s Day.
For many – myself included – this is extremely problematic.
Not only did the invention of an International Men’s Day create an unnecessary rivalry with the IWD (reminder: we are not on an equal footing), but thanks to the manosphere, it has also become a platform for the hatred of women.
I have no intention of overshadowing men with this coin. I fully understand the intention to raise awareness about issues that disproportionately affect men, and from suicide rates to male cancers, there are very real threats to discuss. That’s why we host World Suicide Prevention Day on September 10 and Male Cancer Awareness Week on September 13-19 each year.
I just think that despite positive intentions, the creation of an IMD actually contradicts the need for an International Women’s Day.
An international awareness day is designed to uplift a marginalized group. This is why International Women’s Day exists, because gender equality is real and women are less privileged.
International Women’s Day is therefore an opportunity to balance the scales, and to achieve this we must uplift women. It’s also called Citizenship Awareness Day, Anti-Sexism Day, and Anti-Discrimination Day, terms some people prefer. Because, again, it’s not just about women – it’s about gender equality.
The goal is not to push women above men, but simply to put them on the same level as men.
However, it doesn’t work the other way around and designating an awareness day for the most privileged group in society is not appropriate.
Sadly, it’s not just the rivalry with the IWD that I’m having trouble with, but also how a large and noisy group uses the day to drive the wedge.
While the IWD aims to positively uplift women towards gender equality, International Men’s Day seems to be used by many to ‘keep women in their place’.
As I browsed Twitter this morning, I was saddened to see how many tweets weren’t focused on celebrating men, but rather insulting women.
Hello – I hate women, read a tweet on my homepage this morning under the hashtag International Men’s Day, while another said: Life is hard, feminism makes it harder.
I don’t know anything but I know all women are garbage, read a post this afternoon.
One particularly eerie tweet showed a meme of men running around dressed in black, captioned: Me rushing to the battered women’s shelter on #InternationalMensDay to tell them I had redeemed them and shut them down. (I am a man therefore I am rich). ‘
It’s toxic masculinity – and it’s being given a platform today.
Of course, not all men use the day to slam women – in fact, most are not, but the minority are loud and do some harm.
I don’t personally have the answers, but I think if an international awareness day hurts and threatens progress, something needs to be fixed.
It is 2021 and there is no room for hate.
What do you think of International Men’s Day? Let us know @MarieClaireuK.
