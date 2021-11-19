As fashion moves towards gender-neutral options, accessories seem stuck in a binary system

Montreal-based Bain describes its bags and other items as “genderless.”bath

At first you couldn’t swing a satchel or shoulder bag without someone commenting on your man bag or wall if you identify with a man, that is. The designation has always made me think, because in my eyes a bag is a bag is a bag. What made these styles, which were free of frills and other embellishments that historically have come to classify an object as feminine, worthy of a category in its own right?

The way the fashion industry creates and talks about wardrobe finishes has come a long way since that time. For the fall 2021 season, Gucci sent models of all genres to its catwalk holding bamboo top-handle handbags. Botter, a Paris-based brand, showcased models wearing fanny packs and crossbody bags in looks that exuded modern gender neutrality. Designer Marc Jacobss’s new line, Heaven, is one of the most prominent and freewheeling examples of degenerative accessories. The labels’ social media posts feature a diverse cast of models wearing candy-colored charm jewelry that has traditionally been seen as intended for young girls.

Despite all of these perceived advancements, however, many retailers and brands still separate bags, hats, scarves, socks, and other accessories into traditionally gendered departments. Our society continues to genre these objects because of the gender binary, explains author Alok Vaid-Menon, an advocate for the degeneration and decolonization of fashion. Vaid-Menon has made a splash on social media with her eclectic ensembles that position clothing and accessories such as bold jewelry as intended for anyone who wants to wear them.

Aesthetic objects become a means of proving the distinction between genres, says Vaid-Menon. The company is invested in improving a visual distinction between genders in order to establish and strengthen the gender norms which dictate appropriate behavior and the role that men and women should have respectively in society. Plus, brands know they can make more profit if they make gender-specific products.

As long as marketing and merchandising can reflect or influence consumer behavior, accessories, even those that lack gendered design tropes such as color or embellishment, would continue to be categorized.

Yann Cornil, assistant professor of marketing and behavioral science at the Sauder School of Business at the University of British Columbia, notes that fashion industry marketers have traditionally segmented their clients based on gender. and perpetuating traditional gender roles, expectations and stereotypes (ie pink clothes for girls and blue for boys). Today, gender as a binary construct, along with traditional representations of gender roles, are increasingly contested in society, especially among younger generations, Cornil says. Traders adapt, but this process of adapting to new societal demands takes time, which is why most clothing is still marketed either for men or for women.

Some emerging brands are tackling the irrelevance of binary marketing, pricing and design head-on. Warren Steven Scott, who started his brand with a line of earrings influenced by his Salish ancestry, describes his jewelry as simply intended for pierced ears. Bain, the Montreal-based bag brand, describes its products as gender-neutral. The offers are minimalist tote bags with a punch in mini and maxi sizes, as well as backpacks and fanny packs in black, white and a splash of bright blue. Founder and designer Linsey Myriam Bain said it was interesting to see her lineup of clients at a pop-up event in August. [It] it could be a 50-year-old man, or a 50-year-old woman, or it could be a 20-year-old man who really loves fashion, she says. I realized that anyone who needed a bag, saw the value of leather and really understood the functions of bags was really drawn to them.

While some fashion brands and retailers are moving away from traditional gender categories, some members of the LGBTQ2S + community are turning the storyline and embracing gender accessories as a way to express who they are. On the new CBC series Kind ofToronto actor Bilal Baig plays the main character Sabi, a Pakistani-Canadian millennial with a fluid genre, according to the show’s marketing materials. Clothing and accessories, from gold bracelets to silver chain necklaces, are essential to exploring and manifesting all facets of Sabi.

I just like it when people feel safe enough to express themselves the way they want, says Baig. It’s a conversation I have so often with so many of my friends and people in the community that they have the urge to want to wear something, and then just open their door and walk out into the room. public life could totally change the way they want to express themselves that day.

I’ve come to a point now where I feel like I can really, for the most part, wear what I want in and out, Baig says of the lingering expectations of who should wear what. I kind of built the tools to not let the rest of the world influence how I feel about how I look and what I wear.

