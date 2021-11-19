Best new for men this week, November 19, 2021

Next week is Thanksgiving. Like what? I feel like just yesterday I was wearing short shorts with abandon and eating pints and pints of Ben & Jerry’s ice cream sitting on my patio, flirting with my neighbor. Now I see there are reports of snowfall in the forecast. And just five minutes ago, my brother texted, asking who’s cooking the turkey this year. (Turkey: a staple and delicious Thanksgiving; don’t listen to naysayers.) It always ends up being me.

It really shouldn’t shock me, or you for that matter. If you’ve been following, you’ll notice we’re gearing up for bad weather and impending after-dinner turkey dinner sales. Still, it’s always a bit annoying to experience a change of seasons, especially if you don’t have your fits ready. Well, no need to worry, because this week’s menswear releases have you covered.

We’ve got options from the Todd Snyder and J.Press collaboration that will make you look chic for any holiday event. Want to flirt with your neighbor in the cold? (I’ll do it.) Try on AG jeans and an Ami Paris sweater that really puts your heart to the test. Are you going back to the office? Troubadour has a briefcase and Solios a watch that will make your colleagues green with envy. Or maybe you just need something to wear all day, every day. For that, look no further than the exceptional collection of Wales Bonner and Adidas.

It officially looks like fall. Now is the time to dress the room.