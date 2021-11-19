Fashion
Best new for men this week, November 19, 2021
Next week is Thanksgiving. Like what? I feel like just yesterday I was wearing short shorts with abandon and eating pints and pints of Ben & Jerry’s ice cream sitting on my patio, flirting with my neighbor. Now I see there are reports of snowfall in the forecast. And just five minutes ago, my brother texted, asking who’s cooking the turkey this year. (Turkey: a staple and delicious Thanksgiving; don’t listen to naysayers.) It always ends up being me.
It really shouldn’t shock me, or you for that matter. If you’ve been following, you’ll notice we’re gearing up for bad weather and impending after-dinner turkey dinner sales. Still, it’s always a bit annoying to experience a change of seasons, especially if you don’t have your fits ready. Well, no need to worry, because this week’s menswear releases have you covered.
We’ve got options from the Todd Snyder and J.Press collaboration that will make you look chic for any holiday event. Want to flirt with your neighbor in the cold? (I’ll do it.) Try on AG jeans and an Ami Paris sweater that really puts your heart to the test. Are you going back to the office? Troubadour has a briefcase and Solios a watch that will make your colleagues green with envy. Or maybe you just need something to wear all day, every day. For that, look no further than the exceptional collection of Wales Bonner and Adidas.
It officially looks like fall. Now is the time to dress the room.
‘Black Sunlight’ anorak
Grace Wales Bonner and Adidas have released their third collection together and hopefully not the last. Like all of Bonner’s designs, this line, called “Black Sunlight”, is inspired by radical philosophers and poets of the 1980s, particularly from the Caribbean, India and West Africa. This is reflected in the saturated color combinations and pronounced symbols found on the most chic tracksuits, anoraks and t-shirts, a perfect representation of the athletic scholar.
Moccasin with Gancini ornament
Salvatore Ferragamo invites everyone to his house for the holidays. The luxury brand has set up House of Gifts, a virtual mansion filled with shoes (like this chic moccasin), bags, scarves, hats, and more that can be spotted and purchased as users browse VR. And if you need help finding the perfect gift, a customer advisor is on hand to provide solutions.
Jurassic Park OG Hooded Owl
Drake is a kid of the 90s, and his label’s latest collection, October’s Very Own, reflects that. The range includes leather jackets, sweatshirts and hoodies that feature the jurassic park logo, as well as other designs and characters reminiscent of the Blockbuster decade.
Pathfinder Recycled Leather Slim Briefcase
Returning to the office and need a good briefcase? Troubadour has the bag you need. Not only is it stylish, durable, and built with the necessary compartments, it’s also made from 100% recycled leather, requiring dyeing or tanning, resulting in 70% less carbon emissions. It’s something we can all work with.
Boston Magritte eye clog
The opening ceremony may have closed its doors, but the founders of the old boutique still bring their sense of wonder to fashion. Carol Lim and Humberto Leon have teamed up with Birkenstock and the René Magritte Foundation on two clogs celebrating the surrealist’s work. Both are chic and revealing, two qualities that represented the Opening Ceremony well.
Jean Dylan
There were a number of denim brands that sprang up out of Los Angeles in the early years – many of them are now gone or are in financial trouble. AG, who turns 20, is not one of them. And to honor his two decades in the business, he released a collection of 20 unique selvage jeans, all from reputable factories around the world. It pays homage to the history of denim and shows that it has a fixed place in the timeline.
The “Better Together” Western Shirt
Taylor Stitch sings a sweet tune with Nathaniel Rateliff, and it starts with the words “better together”. The label partnered with the singer on four Western-inspired pieces, with part of the proceeds going to The Marigold Project, the Rateliff foundation that supports economic and social justice organizations like Farm Aid, The Black Mesa Water Coalition and Detroit Action.
Branded sweatshirts
Born x Raised continues to play ball with a multitude of sports organizations, and his last game is with the Los Angeles Rams. The new collection includes t-shirts, hoodies and sweatshirts with the logo and colors of the football team.
Friend Of Heart Turtleneck Sweater
Mytheresa has a trump card up her sleeve this fall. The retailer has released an exclusive collection with Ami Paris, a brand that focuses on spreading love through chic knits and outerwear.
Tabi lace-up shoes
Maison Margiela is the standard bearer of deconstructivist fashion, one of the OGs for distorting proportions, playing with textures and helping to integrate subversive styles. This sentiment is at the heart of the brand’s Icons collection, which revisits some of the most iconic fits and accessories, most notably the Tibi, the split-toe shoe that has become the brand’s signature.
The Rainforest Edition watch
Solios has gone green. The brand has launched a limited edition collection of solar powered watches, all featuring striking green dials. Plus, 10 percent of every sale will go to the Rainforest Trust, an organization that restores acres of rainforest every year.
Yellow check suit trousers
Todd Snyder uses only experts in each area for his collaborations. And when it comes to Ivy League style, he’s no more believable than J. Press. The haberdasher has been dressing preppy guys since the 1930s, but with Snyder as their partner, the two come up with a collection that will appeal to different people with different traits.
Heritage Pullover Hoodie
Sports fans know all too well Spalding, the maker of the finest basketballs, and UNKNWN, a brand and retailer that ballers of all kinds know and love. Now the two have joined forces on a collection of shirts, shorts and hoodies.
