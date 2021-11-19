BLACKPINK’s Lisa Opens Up About Her ‘Uncomfortable’ Fashion Choices





Since making her solo debut with her album, Lalisa, in September 2021, Thai rapper and BLACKPINK member Lisa made great strides. His latest musical release is “SG,” a Spanish collaboration with DJ Snake, Ozuna and Megan Thee Stallion which is the abbreviation of “Sexy Girl”. And with Blinks – aka BLACKPINK stans – supporting Lisa’s new solo efforts, they also requested that she make an appearance on the Zach Sang Show after the radio DJ asked who fans wanted to see him interview. Thankfully, the star’s conversation with Zach was uploaded to YouTube on November 18, and she opened up about the transition to a solo career, working with her producer, Teddy Park, and a possible BLACKPINK comeback. This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. Naturally, Zach asked what it was like to take the reins of his solo projects rather than being part of a successful girl group like BLACKPINK. Lisa opened up about being the Creative Director, from choosing color schemes to overseeing the graphic design of her projects outside of the group. Lisa’s choices even boil down to her hair, makeup, and the outfits she wants to wear. “Everything is difficult, but it’s nice to love, to get to know myself better; to get to know what I like and what I don’t like,” she told Zach. . “I can choose my clothes, like what I want to wear for my clip, right? Sometimes I felt uncomfortable with certain clothes [while part of BLACKPINK], but for me solo, I try to choose what I feel comfortable with. “ Zach also asked if Lisa had any other musical collaborations in mind, but the rapper admitted that she hadn’t even considered the possibility. “I haven’t thought about it yet because I just finished my solo project,” she said, “so I think we need to get together with BLACKPINK.” We can’t wait to see Lisa grow up solo during her solo era and how she chooses to incorporate her creative decisions when it comes to reuniting with Jennie, Jisoo and Rosé. Samantha olson

