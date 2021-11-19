Lady Gaga debuted as a bob and wore the most sparkling dress ever to the “House of Gucci” premiere in Los Angeles





Lady Gaga’s Gucci House The looks from the press tour are already part of the fashion history books, and her dress for the Los Angeles premiere is no different. At the premiere, Mother Monster looked absolutely stunning in a silver and white strapless dress, with a train and the most sparkles I have ever seen in my life. I feel like I need sunglasses just to look at her. The dress comes from Valentino, the same house for which she runs a fragrance campaign. Amy Sussman / Getty Images Lady Gaga traded shock for sophistication with this tour. Coupled with this dress is the start of a platinum blonde bob with short bangs. (Translation: Gaga took out her extensions for the night.) Not that we should be surprised, but Gaga also faced the event, with a sharp, smoky cat’s eye and a peach lip. She finished the look with a diamond necklace, earrings and a ring. Sparks and shine seem to have been his themes Gucci House press tour outfits. She added a little crystal touch to several of her looks, which you can see here: shimmering mid-length gloves under a flowing purple dress, a glittering Gucci cape, and crystal embellishments over a black two-piece outfit. Glamorous looks suit the movie she’s starring in, which focuses on the drama within the famous Gucci family. Gucci House focuses on Patrizia Reggiani (Gaga) and Maurizio Gucci (Driver) during the fall of the Gucci family dynasty. It’s based on the book The House of Gucci: a sensational story of murder, madness, glamor and greed, by Sara Gay Forden. Gaga’s character, Patrizia, has been tried and sentenced for ordering the assassination of her ex-husband and former director of the fashion house. The movie hits theaters on Wednesday, November 24, so hopefully we have a few more fashion days left.

