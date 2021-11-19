Men less likely to seek help for warning signs of cancer





Men are less likely to see a doctor for warning signs of cancer.

They are also less likely to make lifestyle changes to reduce their risk of developing cancer.

According to a study conducted by the Irish Cancer Society on the occasion of International Men’s Day, men have lower than average awareness of cancer symptoms. It’s not just cancer where men are reluctant to seek medical help, as a large proportion of those interviewed admitted that they had not seen a general practitioner or hospital for a health problem in the past. in recent months, despite continuing to show symptoms. One in five people said they did not go to a healthcare professional when they should have because they did not believe their symptoms were severe enough to warrant a doctor. amonn Redmond spoke on International Men’s Day about his own health and the importance of asking for help. The 27-year-old had an itch on his arm last year which gradually got worse. Initially reluctant to see his GP due to the pandemic, Amonn was itchy with stress. “After Christmas I ended up going to a doctor and my GP was fantastic, he was like a dog with a bone because I already had some diagnoses brought up, but he was really persistent in asking for blood work and x-rays until we get a feel for what was wrong, ”he said. “In February of this year, a lump was found in my chest that indicated Hodgkins lymphoma.” After being diagnosed with Hodgkins lymphoma, Amonn was able to get treatment and is doing much better today. Photo: Irish Cancer Society Armed with his diagnosis, amonn was able to seek treatment and, fortunately, he is better today. “There may be a real fear of going to the doctor and asking for help when you need it, but your GP is fantastic and I have realized firsthand their importance this year. “Don’t ignore your body’s signs and symptoms, you know your own body better than anyone.” amonn hopes that sharing her own story will encourage others to contact a healthcare professional if they feel something is wrong, no matter how minor it may seem. Kevin O’Hagan, director of cancer prevention for the Irish Cancer Society, said the research published today serves as a stark reminder of the risks men take to their health. “We know from other recent data that referrals to fast-access prostate clinics, for example, fell 55% between May and June of this year due to the HSE cyberattack, and that after nearly 800 fewer men attended clinics in 2020, down almost a fifth from the previous year, ”said O’Hagan. “The theme for International Men’s Day on November 19 is Men Who Lead by Example, which is why it is so encouraging to hear the experiences of men as amonn who can help light the way for others. “ Anyone seeking help or advice can speak to the Irish Cancer Society Cancer Nurses on the toll free number 1800 200 700 or by email at [email protected]ncer.ie. For those looking for more information on cancers affecting men, visit cancer.ie/mens-health.

