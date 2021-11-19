Fashion
2021 Lamborghini Urus is the ultimate SUV supercar
It’s not the first thing you notice, but when you drive the 2021 Lamborghini Urus around town you smile a lot. You smile at how fun it is to drive, at the ridiculousness of the thing itself, but most of the time you find yourself greeting strangers with a knowing smile.
The Urus is the response of Italian supercar builders to our cultures’ unwavering demand for sport utility vehicles. With room for five and plenty of cargo space, this is certainly Lambos’ most utilitarian offering. But despite its practicality, the Urus still has the soul and fiery personality of a supercar that will give your facial muscles a good workout every time you try it.
Staggering power
The four-liter twin-turbo V8 develops 641 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque. That’s enough horsepower to get the Urus to go from 0 to 60 mph in just over three seconds, and the driver was whisked to jail in about six. Of course, when you step down, the engine howls. But at lower revs, the V8 growls and growls, seemingly wondering why you aren’t giving it more gas.
The eight-speed automatic transmission shifts gears so quickly and efficiently that most drivers won’t want to use manual paddle shifters much, although we did. Through bends and winding roads, the Urus feels balanced and easy to control, especially in the firmer and more responsive Sport and Corsa riding modes.
In the more moderate strada mode, the air suspension becomes lighter and makes it a comfortable everyday driver. Although for a grocer it is a bit thirsty, with estimated fuel economy of 12 mpg in the city and 17 on the highway. It’s a Lambo after all.
Inside
The interior of the Urus is elegant with more than a few lux. Heated bucket seats with the option to add ventilation and front massage allow for a chic ride when you’re not sculpting corners. A digital driver’s instrument cluster provides a wealth of information that changes with the driving mode. Two more haptic touchscreens control the infotainment system and car settings respectively.
Generally, most of the pilot’s input into the Urus is easy and intuitive, but we found a few elements to be rather odd. The red hinged cover on the on-off button is needlessly unnecessary, as is having to cycle through all the drive modes to engage the previous one. Another small problem, the window switches are the same ones used in current Volkswagen and Audis lines, which seems like an easy upgrade in a car that costs almost a quarter of a million dollars. But most Lambo owners probably haven’t been inside a common VW, so they probably won’t notice.
In the back
Buyers can configure the interior to have five seats or just four, which is certainly more comfortable for adult passengers. For those who need transportation, the Urus offers 22 cubic feet of space in the five-passenger configuration and 20 with four seats more than enough for a week’s worth of luggage or a few sets of golf clubs.
Outside
The aesthetic can be a bit polarizing, but the Urus is unlike anything else on the road. Loud and flamboyant is Lamborghini’s hallmark and the design takes Lambo’s iconic lines and translates them into a look that suits the ensemble. It’s not just Huracn with a lift kit. It is a sophisticated interpretation and a work of art in its own right.
Lambo at heart
The Urus is an eye-catching, exhilarating, jaw-dropping, and blazingly fast supercar. It’s also one of the best SUVs on the road, while rightly ticking all the boxes anyone looking in the market for a Lambo could want. Is it ostentatious? Absoutely! This is another box checked. Being overdone is ingrained in Lamborghini’s DNA and that’s why they can put a smile on even the most laid-back car enthusiast.
[From $218,009, lamborghini.com]
