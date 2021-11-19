Fashion
Chinese retailers eye global fast fashion market
Everybody Wants To Be Shein: The $ 15 billion Chinese fast fashion retailer that has successfully broken into overseas Gen Z markets with trendy clothing at super low prices.
The company is now seen as the paradigm for successful cross-border e-commerce, after exceeding Zara and H&M as the top-selling fast fashion retailer in the United States earlier this year. Now the Shein impersonators are here.
Sixth Tone found at least 10 Chinese fast fashion companies similarly chasing global consumers including Cider, Urbanic, ChicV, Doublefs, Cupshe, JollyChic. Five have been created since early 2019 and three since the beginning of this year.
These fast-fashion brands primarily drive overseas Gen Z and Millennial shoppers to their independent e-commerce websites through Instagram ads, primarily targeting young female user feeds. On YouTube and TikTok, hundreds of influencers post purchases ranging from 10 to 20 pieces per video featuring these brands. Zaful, a swimwear brand and one of the biggest in culture, has more than 5 million followers on its main Instagram account and a few thousand on each of its country-specific accounts, including Russia and the ‘Australia.
According to an estimate from global consulting firm Deloitte, Shein and his imitators will sell 150-200 billion yuan ($ 23.5-31.4 billion) of clothing in 2021. Shein holds the largest share with 100 billion yuan of gross value of goods (GMV), second-tier companies are in the range of 1 to 5 billion yuan, and there are many others with less than 1 billion GMV, Pu Qinglu, partner at Deloitte and one of the authors of a report 2020 on the global growth of fashion e-commerce in China, Sixth Tone said.
Dozens of influencers are posting articles about their purchases for Cider, a Shein-style fast fashion brand. From YouTube
The herd of new businesses all to boast affordable prices and count on social media influencers for marketing. Companies like these have attracted at least $ 300 million in investment in 2021, based on deals reported in the media. The one-year-old Doublefs company, which sells sportswear in the $ 30 to $ 50 range as Halara, recently closed its latest round of investment, worth $ 100 million. , from venture capital firms such as Capital Today and Hike Capital.
Chinese tech giants have also jumped on the bandwagon. Ali Baba begin sell women’s clothing through an independent website called allyLikes for the UK, Europe, US and Canada in June. The site is offered at a low price, with 9.99 and less at the top of the site a week before Black Friday. Owner of TikTok Bytedance invested an undisclosed amount in fast fashion startup Infinite Waves in June. This latest start-up has not delivered any product known to the public.
It’s clear to Anna Xu, partner at Hike Capital, why so many startups and investors want to enter the fast fashion market: When she sees Doublefs, the seasoned investor said, she doesn’t see a fashion company , but an opportunity that is driven by digitization.
A screenshot of Alibaba’s Shein-like e-commerce platform, which has started selling women’s clothing in the UK, Europe, US and Canada in recent months. From ally I love
On the model of the supply chain driven by Sheins’ data and algorithms, many similar companies can usually go out clothing from design to delivery in seven days, according to national media.
The era of the honeymoon for the Internet industry is almost over. As growth fades, people must look to industries to digitize physical economies, Xu said. China’s production capacity can support world-class products.
Xus ‘thoughts are echoed in Deloittes’ report, which says now is the perfect time for domestic online fashion merchants to go overseas given that the Chinese e-commerce market, which is dominated by giants like Alibaba, JD.com and Pinduoduo, remains limited. growth space.
Increasingly, Chinese manufacturers are moving from wholesale to direct sales to consumers around the world. In the first half of 2021, China’s cross-border e-commerce trade volume was about one-third of China’s import and export volume, to reach 600 million yuan in total, according to a recent report by China-based market research platform 100EC.com.
Workers at some Shein suppliers work up to 75 hours a week in poor conditions, violating many state labor laws. Courtesy of Public Eye
However, cheap manufacturing comes at a cost, especially when the production of these companies is outsourced to thousands of workshops scattered across China. Earlier this year, a Sixth Tone investigation found that many Shein products are made in contract factories that flout labor and fire safety regulations. The Swiss interest group Public Eye also recently reported that workers at some Shein suppliers work up to 75 hours a week in poor conditions, which violates many Chinese labor laws.
But the company maintains that its focused manufacturing strategy reduces waste and improves sustainability. Using real-time fashion trend analysis, all of our products start from small orders of 100-200, while the industry standard is at least a few thousand or tens of thousands, said a spokesperson for Shein. This way we have little waste.
Still, sustainability experts say fast fashion companies need to do a lot more. To become sustainable, they need to rethink their business model, said Karen Du, director of the sustainable fashion organization RISE Lab, based in Shanghai. They need to make sustainability something that all consumers can participate in with ease and convenience.
Publisher: David Cohen.
(Header image: A screenshot of Alibaba’s Shein-style e-commerce platform, which has started selling women’s clothing in the UK, Europe, US and in Canada in recent months. From allyLikes)
