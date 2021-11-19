Every dress Paris Hilton wore during her marathon wedding weekend

No one expected Paris Hilton to wear just one wedding dress. The reality stars ‘three-part wedding weekend started on Thursday and ended on Saturday night, so a stacked list of custom bridal styles was practically a prerequisite and the brides’ choices did not disappoint.

The sartorial whirlwind started with an elegant Oscar de la Renta wedding dress inspired by Grace Kelly. Laura and I met thanks to Nicky, recalls Oscar de la Renta’s creative director Fernando Garcia. The Hilton family, from the very beginning, has always supported our vision for the brand.

Garcia, along with co-Creative Director Laura Kim, was pondering what the Paris wedding might look like and what she might wear about a year ago with the bride and her sister, and the conversation continued. from there. This has been an ongoing discussion, and we’ve been filtering the idea for a very long time, ”Garcia says.“ Paris has always wanted to look like a princess, but we wanted to make sure to add a grand touch to it with the pressed flowers and a dramatic veil and when it all came together it was very angelic. “

Paris is a very visual person, notes stylist Sammy K. I decided to print over 300 images for her. She grabbed a Sharpie, circled what she liked and didn’t like. After long review meetings, we started to define what would make sense for each event and what would work. For the ceremony, we wanted something long, beautiful, and inspired by all of the classic wedding inspirations we’ve compiled.

Inside Paris Hiltons Wedding: from the Oscar De La Renta dress to the Fairytale Bel-Air Estate

The crinoline shaped the dress, taking it to the next level without making it heavy or too saturated with tulle. I surprised Paris with the veil on the last day of the fittings, adds Garcia. She had no idea we were going to do this veil, and I thought it was appropriate given the occasion. The moment she put the dress on I wanted her to immediately focus on marrying her best friend.

Once the formal wedding business was done, it was time to party. As a result, the bride changed into an off-the-shoulder Gahlia Lahav gown and Giuseppe Zanotti heels for her first dance with Reum. The fairytale look was finished with a sleek bun and the Hilary Crown by Maria Elena Bridal. The second dress had to be something she could dance in comfortably, ”Sammy says. There was sparkle in the tulle fabric and it was made to reflect light.

Dinner featured a jeweled Pamela Rowland dress with a plunging neckline and a sequin-covered cape. It must have been nice sitting from the waist down for the photos, Sammy notes.

For the fourth and final look of the evening, Paris wanted to capture its essence as the quintessential party girl, but with a sophisticated and slightly formal feel. She went with a short and alluring Oscar de la Renta evening gown. This look featured the same floral appliqué used in her wedding dress for a full fashion moment, and was paired with custom Aquazzura heels.

The newly married couple hosted a carnival at the Santa Monica Pier on Friday, where Diplo performed. Paris, who has always loved raves, Burning Man and electronic music, wore a bright pink glitter and mesh Alice + Olivia look for the occasion, complete with crystal-embellished sleeves, a veil, A- sunglasses. Morir playful heart-shaped and pink ankle boots that felt very Barbie, but that made her a bride. Alice + Olivia, who is designed by Stacy Bendet, also created the bridesmaids’ looks for the big day, including the style worn by Parisian sister Nicky Hilton Rothschild.

For the last party of the weekend, which took place at her grandfather’s former estate, Paris wore Marchesa to greet guests before Macy Gray performed. The third night called for the most fabulous evening dress, Sammy says. We wanted it to be majestic, beautiful and sophisticated, but also capture the personality of Paris. The star pattern made of Swarovski crystals on her latest Oscar de la Renta dress really did just that. It was the perfect choice for the Stars Are Blind singer to cap off a hectic weekend of non-stop celebrations.