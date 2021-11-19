Cristiano Ronaldo, Virat Kohli, Lewis Hamilton, Roger Federer and David Beckham Fans of 5 style icons can’t get enough of this International Men’s Day





Happy International Men’s Day 2021! International Men’s Day is an annual event celebrating the achievements of men around the world and their contribution to society. One of the main reasons this day of commemoration took place was to tackle the issue of male suicide. Men were found to be extremely vulnerable to threats such as shorter life expectancy, violence, workplace fatalities and mental trauma, in order to encourage and boost their spirits. The man behind the IMD celebration is Thomas Oaster, who came up with the idea in 1992. The celebrations were revived in 1999 by Dr Jerome Teelucksingh in Trinidad and Tobago.International Men’s Day 2021 wishes and greetings: messages, whatsapp status video, wallpapers and quotes to celebrate men’s day. On International Men’s Day, we’re taking a look at five style icons from the world of sports that fans admire. Cristiano Ronaldo Cristiano Ronaldo (image file) One of the greatest footballers of all time, Portuguese skipper Cristiano RonaldoOff-field appearances often grab the headlines. From his hairstyles to his expensive watches, he surely knows how to make the world noticed. He regularly sports big brands like Gucci, Nike, Versace, Hermes and Dolce & Gabbana. David Beckham David Beckham (File Image) There are very few athletes who can effortlessly fit in as role models due to their very good looks and style quotient. One of them is the former English football captain David Beckham, whose personality often turned people away from the fact that he was such a talented footballer. The Beckham brand continues to shine despite leaving football seven years ago. Virat Kohli Virat Kohli (image file) The Indian cricket captain has always emphasized his sense of dress and style, something he cared little for when he started playing internationally in 2008. Virat Kohli has worked tremendously on his physique and with edgy looks have come to endorse big fashion brands that have helped him reach the masses. Today young people want to dress like him, and he has also launched his own clothing brand WROGN. Lewis hamilton Lewis Hamilton (image file) The Formula 1 racing icon loves to dress in an urban-chic way and effortlessly catches the eyes like a style icon. Lewis hamilton is someone you can say likes to dress differently from fashion trends. His hairstyle is currently in the news after being bald for most of his piloting career. He also sports a number of chest and neck tattoos which are a hit with his fans. Roger Federer Roger Federer (image file) The great tennis player has been revered for his exploits in the game, but when it comes to being a symbol of fashion, Roger Federeris on par with the best in the world. Her red carpet appearances have been praised by fashion magazines, and whether it’s casual court appearances or formal outfits at events, Roger Federers wins the day. They had the world at their feet, thanks to scintillating athletic performances. And even outside of the service, they continue to spell a spell on their fans with their impeccable fashion sense and style statements. (The above story first appeared on LatestLY on November 19, 2021 at 4:05 p.m. IST. For more info and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment, and fashion life, connect to our website Latestly.com).

