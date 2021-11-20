Bella Thorne is bursting with sex appeal in a hot minidress at the Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas

The 22nd Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards took place Thursday night in Las Vegas.

And, Bella Thorne oozed sex appeal in a hot red mini dress and sparkling heels as she posed on the red carpet at the MGM Grand Garden Arena ahead of the ceremony.

The former Disney star, 24, thigh scraping number featured a dazzled bust that matched her dazzling heels perfectly.

Her flaming red hair was worn down and styled in soft waves that flowed down her chest.

The actress layered several silver bracelets and a watch on each wrist, while rocking a pair of silver hoops.

The 22nd edition of the Latin Grammy Awards was hosted by singer Carlos Rivera and actresses Ana Brenda Contreras and Roselyn Snchez.

Gloria Estegan opened the ceremony with a stunning number featuring Carlinhos Brown and pop singer Anitta.

The stars accepted their honors in front of a live audience who were required to either present proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative covid test.

Bella took the stage with Silvestre Dangond at the start of the show to present the award for best traditional pop vocal album.

The honor was awarded to Dominican musician Juan Luis Guerra.

Meanwhile, Bella and her fiance Benjamin Mascolo prepare to walk the aisle twice, with two weddings: one in the United States and another in Italy.

The musical couple first bonded in April 2019 and in March of this year they announced their engagement.

In September, Mascolo unveiled his plans for their wedding, telling AND: ‘It’s going to be, we think it would be next year, next summer. We hope between June, July, August.

“The truth is, we have so much work to do that we want to find the time to enjoy the marriage. We don’t want to rush things, ”he said.

“We don’t want it to be in between jobs and projects because it’s such an important time in our life because it has to be the best days of our lives.

And it’s already stressful to organize a big wedding the way you want to do it, so it’s already enough on our plate, “he said.