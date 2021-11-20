San José taxi drivers are battling new fees and a strict dress code.





Just in time for Thanksgiving travel season, dozens of taxi drivers refuse to serve Mineta San Jose International Airport due to a dispute with the airport’s new taxi dispatch contractor, which has imposed new fees and a strict dress code for drivers. Safer, LLC is a Brazilian company hired earlier this year by San Jose Airport as a taxi dispatch service. The company has sought to impose a 25% per-trip charge on drivers along with other lower charges. Under a previous deal, taxi drivers paid $ 330 per month to service the airport, said taxi driver Kirpal Bajwa, who is organizing the walkout. The company also imposed a new dress code that requires drivers to wear a tie featuring the Safer logo, black dress shoes, black gloves and a black winter jacket. We are not Safer employees, we are independent contractors, we supply our own vehicles, said Kabede Kaba, a taxi driver. They want free publicity. Neither San Jose Airport nor Safer, LLC responded to requests for comment on Friday afternoon. The protest threatened to upend taxi service at the airport as the Thanksgiving travel rush approached. Taxi drivers said they plan to continue to strike over the holidays unless a new service charge deal is reached. Bajwa, who leads the denial of service, said the main problem for the drivers was not the ties, which he adds are very uncomfortable, but the 25% burden on the drivers. We have so many other expenses. It’s too much. He said Safer initially presented itself to drivers as a way to recoup some of Uber and Lyft’s traffic and that the 25% charge would only apply to trips organized through Safer partnerships. with travel agencies, and not to requests for a walk-in taxi. Instead, says Bajwa, Safer employees try to dissuade walk-in cyclists from interfacing with drivers and heading to their company kiosk. According to a note from John Aitken, the airport’s director of aviation, taxi rides from San José have been decimated by Uber and Lyft. Taxi volumes were on average 1,100 trips per day before the rise of carpooling applications and dropped to 360 daily trips before the 2020 pandemic. In January 2021, taxi trips were on average 26 per day. Safer is a technology company that integrates air ticketing with on-demand and on-foot ground transportation. The company, which has never served an American airport, has a strong presence in Brazil. Safer was the only company to respond to a request for an offer from San José Airport to run a door-to-door taxi and shuttle service. City council unanimously approved the two-year contract with an optional three-year extension in March.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mercurynews.com/2021/11/19/mandatory-neckties-san-jose-taxi-drivers-halt-airport-service-over-new-fees-dress-code The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos