Men’s OU vs Indiana State Basketball Score, Game Recap, Takeout

Tanner Groves was sick of Sycamores.

OU couldn’t shake Indiana State midway through their 87-63 win Friday in the semi-finals of the Myrtle Beach Invitational in Conway, SC. The pesky Sycamores were only 38-30 down at halftime, and a 3-point Cameron Henry reduced the deficit to 38-35 with 18:27 to go.

But that’s when the Sooners ran off with things.

OU topped Indiana State 32-10 over the next 10 minutes and the change, and Groves topped the party in a dominant fashion.

The Sooners were leading 67-45 with 8:26 remaining as Sycamore goaltender Julian Larry mustered the courage to enter Groves territory around the rim. The strategy did not pay off, as the OU big man fended off Larry’s layup attempt.

This sparked a quick breakup by the Sooners, and Jordan Goldwire rewarded Groves for his restlessness by feeding him at the top of the arc. Without a defender in sight, the senior center calmly cashed the deep bomb for his 24th point of the afternoon.

Groves finished with a team-high 24 points and eight rebounds in 27 minutes. Goldwire also added 14 points, while Umoja Gibson and Jacob Groves each added 11 points.

“We had a run and (Indiana State) a run and it didn’t affect us,” OU head coach Porter Moser said of the back-and-forth start. “Sometimes when you have immature teams it can affect you, and I liked how we came back right away.

“I thought we had some good possessions and we got a few saves after the race.”

OU will advance to the championship game on Sunday, where they face Utah State at 2 p.m.

Here are three takeaways from the Sooners’ victory.

The Groves brothers bring a punch

The brothers watch over each other.

OU showed its depth on Thursday in a 79-74 victory over East Carolina. The Sooners got the production from the 11 players who entered the field, but the only one who didn’t make it to the scoreboard was Jacob Groves.

Tanner Groves, Jacob’s older brother and teammate, made sure to end the drought immediately on Friday.

OU led Indiana State 10-9 with 12:47 left in the first half when the big man collected a down pass. Rather than backing his defender back, Tanner found Jacob with a cut to the edge.

The younger brother recovered the pass and sank the layup for a game that set the Sooners bench on fire. It sparked a 7-0 run for the Groves brothers, and they were just getting started.

Tanner finished the contest with a team-high 24 points and eight rebounds, while Jacob had 11 points and two rebounds.

Tanner is a former Big SkyPlayer of the Year and a goal option for OU this season, but Jacob’s production on the bench is also key.

The Sooners don’t have an elite scoring option like Trae Young or Buddy Hield this season, which means everyone has to contribute to the scoreboard. Jacob is a 6-foot-9-inch junior who can score both indoors and outdoors, making him a valuable piece for the spin.

The Sooners clinched gold in attack

Goldwire didn’t hesitate to let it fly.

OU held a 16-10 lead over Indiana State with 9:45 left in the first half when the senior point guard called Ethan Chargois for a screen. It wasn’t new to the pick-and-roll maestro, although he decided to change things up.

Instead of getting into the lane and looking for a kick, Goldwire came back to the 3-point line and confidently knocked down a triple against his defender.

The deep bomb highlighted a solid exit for Goldwire, who finished with 14 of 5 points for 7 shots from the ground (71.4%).

Goldwire provided a constant source of offense in the first two games of the Myrtle Beach Invitational. The veteran guard is averaging 13.5 points per game, which is welcome given his time at Duke.

Goldwire has established himself as a lockdown defender during his four seasons as the Blue Devil, but he’s struggled to put the ball in the hoop. He’s never averaged more than six points per game in a season and he had a career shooting percentage of 39.9 before moving that offseason.

Goldwire’s ability to defend and facilitate is essential for OU this season, but his first goal production has been like gold.

The hot start was even contagious. The Sooners are shooting 55 percent from the floor this season and 38.9 percent from behind the arc. They also assisted on 54 of their 96 shots taken.

“(We) stay with him and do the extra pass,” Moser said. “We have a lot of different guys who can shoot it… (We) just don’t dwell on a misfire.”

Turnovers didn’t hurt OU on Friday, but they will in the future

The Sooners have yet to pay the price this season.

After escaping with a 79-74 victory over East Carolina on Thursday despite a record 16 turnovers, OU made many careless mistakes again on Friday.

The Sooners made 14 turnovers, but that didn’t stop them from grabbing a 24-point victory.

Luckily for OU, he hasn’t faced the fiercest competition so far this season. But those mistakes need to be corrected on Sunday against Utah State, not to mention the Big 12 game in January.

Justin Martinez can be contacted at [email protected] or @JTheSportsDude on Twitter.