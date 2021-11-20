3 women senators slam NYT coverage of Sinema’s fashion choices

Three women senators criticized the New York Times for its “demeaning, sexist and inappropriate” coverage of Sinema’s fashion choices.

Senses Murkowski, Collins and Shaheen made the reviews in a joint letter to the editor.

But the author of 3 of these stories argues that presentation is a key aspect of Sinema’s politics.

Loading Something is loading. < attributetype="xml" attributename="transform" type="rotate" from="0 25 25" to="360 25 25" dur="0.6s" repeatcount="indefinite"/> We are really sorry! We encountered a system failure and were unable to take your email this time. Thank you for signing up!

Three women senators sent a letter to the editor criticizing the New York Times on Friday “degrading, sexist and inappropriate” coverage of Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema’s fashion choices.

Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire are among 10 senators who worked with Sinema to pave the way for President Joe’s bipartisan $ 1.2 trillion infrastructure bill. Biden signed into law on Monday. Collins and Murkowski are Republicans, while Shaheen, like Sinema, is Democrat.

“The Times published four separate articles analyzing the style and dress of our colleague Senator Kyrsten Sinema,” wrote the senators. “We can’t imagine the Times printing similar pieces on the fashion choices of one of our male colleagues.”

The trio highlighted recent statements by Sinema, in which she defended her clothing choices.

“I wear what I want because I like it. It’s not a report, and it’s nobody’s business,” Sinema says Politico.

“We couldn’t agree more,” wrote Collins, Murkowski and Shaheen in their letter to the editor.

“Senator Sinema is a serious and hardworking member of the Senate who contributes greatly to the political deliberations before us,” they added. “Your repeated focus on how she dresses, rather than what she says and does, is demeaning, sexist and inappropriate.”

Contacted for comment, Danielle Rhoades Ha, vice president of communications for The Times, defended the newspaper’s media coverage of Sinema.

“The purpose of our Opinion coverage is to invite intelligent discussions between knowledgeable people with a diversity of opinions and ideas,” she told Insider. “We believe in open debate and always welcome feedback such as senators’ letter to the editor.”

Collins, Murkowski and Shaheen argue the Times wouldn’t print similar articles about the men, but that’s exactly what the newspaper did, with stories of the outfits worn by Biden, Mayor-elect of New York City Eric Adams, and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The point of sale also covered former President Donald Trump’s affinity for ties.

“It’s weird to think that the presentation is not politics”





Senator Kyrsten Sinema wearing a pink wig in the United States Senate on June 17, 2020.

Tom Williams / CQ-Roll Call / Getty Images







The senators’ letter refers to four articles published by The Times since October 18.

The first, written by the newspaper’s chief fashion critic, Vanessa Friedman, analyzed how Sinema’s choice of ostentatious outfits were consistent with his identity as a so-called political maverick and openly bisexual first member of the Senate.

“Regardless of the interpretation, however, no one expressed the slightest doubt that she knew exactly what she was doing,” wrote Friedman, who wrote similar analyzes on the COP26 Climate Conference and the Netflix’s hit show, “Squid Game”.

The other three stories were written by an opinion writer Tressie McMillan Dress, a black woman who has written extensively on inequality, culture, higher education and race. Cottom did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

In his first article on the subject, titled “Why We Should Talk About What Kyrsten Sinema Wears”, Cottom explains at length on the weight of comments on the body of women in the public sphere. She also argues that fashion is part of politics and therefore deserves attention.

“For AOC and Sinema, the media struggled to place the sense of style in a context that was neither frivolous nor demeaning,” Cottom wrote. “This has contributed to our inability to talk about their presentation as a politician. This inability makes this presentation even more powerful as it can go unchallenged.”

Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) February 23, 2021

Cotton continued to write “Kyrsten Sinema and the Politics of a Sleeveless Figure,” which analyzes how Sinema’s fashion choices accentuate her athleticism in a way that is not as accessible to black public figures.

“Voters gutted Michelle Obama who is a political figure although she is not an elected official for wearing sleeveless dresses,” Cottom wrote. “On Obama, the fitted sleeveless scabbards were a code for unruly behavior and therefore disrespect for the president’s office. But indiscipline is a reputation Sinema can afford to cultivate.”

Jeremy Art (@cspanJeremy) October 26, 2021

Finally, Cotom wrote about Sinema’s clothes in regards to class, writing that “the tight-fitting dresses and retro color palette that Sinema favors is a way of spreading her good faith as a middle-class politician and therefore in tune with the values ​​of the middle class.”

On the very day of this story’s publication, Cottom defended the project on Twitter.

“It’s weird to think that the presentation is not politics,” she said written in a tweet.

Tressie McMillan Cottom (@tressiemcphd) November 15, 2021

The “performance” of powerful women is a fair game and inseparable from their political positions, continued Cottom.

Tressie McMillan Cottom (@tressiemcphd) November 13, 2021