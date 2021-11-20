“How the hell do you think we’re a team when this is going? “

The 2015-16 Chicago Bulls were one of the most dysfunctional teams in the NBA despite having four All-Stars on the roster including Jimmy Butler, Derrick Rose, Pau Gasol and Joakim Noah. First-year head coach Fred Hoiberg never communicated with his players, and it showed on the pitch.

The Bulls went 42-20 and missed the playoffs in 2015-16. Butler, the club’s best player, has had a tumultuous campaign. Although he averaged 20.9 points and was a member of the All-Star squad, he had multiple arguments with Noah and did not dress with his teammates.

Derrick Rose: Jimmy Butler Didn’t Dress With Us In 2015-16

Rose wrote an autobiography titled I will show You with the help of Hall of Fame Bulls writer Sam Smith in 2020. The youngest MVP in NBA history has revealed that Butler did not dress with the Bulls during the 2015-16 season in the ‘one of the chapters.

“However, there were a lot of strange things going on. I didn’t know what it was, but Jimmy didn’t dress with us. That season he always dressed with the coaches, didn’t stay in the locker room, ”Rose wrote. “I have to say I’ve never seen this before. To separate you from the squad. How the hell do you think we’re a squad when this is going on? Of course I took the blame. But Jo saw it, he and Jimmy were there. There were a lot of broken bones. “

After the 2015-16 season, the Bulls traded Rose to the New York Knicks and did not re-sign Noah, who was an unrestricted free agent. The former defensive player of the year joined Rose on the Knicks, while the Bulls signed Dwyane Wade and Rajon Rondo in free agency.

During the 2015-16 season, several reports said Rose and Butler had beef. However, the former said that had never been the case in his book.

Derrick Rose: Jimmy Butler and I have always been cool

Rose wrote in her book that he and Butler never had a problem despite what the media said. The Chicago native even bought the little forward a $ 15,000 watch in 2014-15 and helped him with his trade request to the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2018-19.

“I’ve always been cool with Jimmy, no matter what they said in the media. I’ve always been cool with all of my teammates, ”Rose wrote. “That’s what it’s like to have teammates. I never had a problem with Jimmy. No confrontation, no argument or anything. In fact, when Jimmy had his business in Minnesota, he confided in me and I gave him advice, understanding what he was going through, how it was wrong. People always wanted it to be something between Jimmy and me in Chicago, wanting to see us go No nothing like that with me and Jimmy Remember I bought him this watch this time with the Bulls. Just to show, ‘Brother, I’m not what they can say.’ It was a light love for a teammate. I think it costs about $ 15,000. When you’re the veteran, sometimes you have to spoil your teammates.

Butler and Rose played the Timberwolves together in 2017-18 and for a little while in 2018-19 before the former was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers. Meanwhile, Butler and Noah took part in a few pickup games together in 2017, so any issues they encountered in Chicago have been resolved.

Butler is playing for the Miami Heat now after joining the South Beach franchise in the summer of 2019. As for Rose, he’s on his second stint with the Knicks. After both players were part of many dysfunctions in 2015-16, they seem to have found new homes.

Former Bulls stars are happy where they are now

Butler signed with the Heat in 2019 and has fitted in perfectly with them. Not only does he get along with all of his teammates and coaches, the All-Star swingman doesn’t have to change who he is, either.

In Chicago, Minnesota and Philadelphia, Butler called out his teammates not to work hard or play well and get negative responses. In Miami, constructive criticism and confrontation are encouraged by Pat Riley and Erik Spoelstra.

As for Rose, he has rebounded in the NBA since winning the MVP title in 2010-11. The three-time All-Star has played for the Knicks (twice), Cleveland Cavaliers, Timberwolves and Detroit Pistons. Rose relaunched his career in 2018-19 with Minnesota and is now one of the NBA’s top bench players.

Statistics courtesy of Basketball reference

