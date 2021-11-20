These engineers fashion inventions include a lace-up corset and a transformation dress

Growing up, Louise Katzovitz had no interest in following fashion trends. Instead, Katzovitz was drawn to quirky clothes that looked nothing like the clothes she saw on her peers. She remembers the first time she realized her affinity for highlighter pieces: in the early 2000s, when she chose to wear a Betsey Johnson ball-skirt dress, which made her look like a cupcake, for the comeback. at home. Katzovitz’s personal style has since evolved, she now prefers to wear minimal pieces and an occasional girly dress, but her affinity for larger-than-life fashion continues.

While Katzovitz now presents his designs to thousands of followers on TIC Tac, Instagram, and Youtube, she never envisioned herself as a designer. As a child, Katzovitz says she was most successful in subjects like mathematics and geometry; in college, she studied mechanical engineering. But her love for avant-garde fashion stuck with her like a bug in the back of my mind. So while studying at Northeastern University, Katzovitz also enrolled in a certificate program at the Massachusetts College of Art and Design, where she took courses in fashion, design, and sustainability.

After college, she worked as a full-time mechanical engineer in Boston, while engaging in fashion design projects in parallel. It made her start thinking about how to merge the two careers: I couldn’t find the perfect job that combined them, so I was just like, I’m going to start doing the things I want to see in the world. . With that in mind, six months ago Katzovitz, who now works as a freelance mechanical engineer in San Francisco, launched a Youtube channel, where she documents projects ranging from a cape lit by fire to 3D printed breastplates. Since then she has also joined TIC Tac, where some of his videos have been viewed over 500,000 times.

Rather than focusing solely on the design aspect, Katzovitz uses engineering and science to create unique inventions that are more technologically advanced than anything available in the retail market today. Imagine: a lace-up corset and 3D printed clothes that change colors.

For his fantastic creations, Katzovitz is often inspired by fashion shows or the cinema. In April, she reinvented a Schiaparelli spring 2021 couture dress. But rather than creating cutouts decorated with tooth-shaped embellishments, Katzovitz decided to use Hungry Hungry Hippos pieces – there was just a perfect arena in the cutout. To create the board game-inspired details, she used a 3D printer and then embellished them with beads and stones to channel the original Schiaparelli ornaments. In September, Katzovitz imitated a dress from a scene from Cruel, where Emma Stones’ white cloak is dissolved in flames, revealing a red robe underneath. While Katzovitz didn’t actually set herself on fire, she sewed a mini flash paper cape made from a blend of cotton, sulfuric acid, and nitric acid to create the visual effect of a flame. I’ve always loved transformations in movies and I’m the kind of person who watches them for real, she says. Changing clothes is the way I do it in real life.

Katzovitz’s work is part of a larger revolution resulting from the fusion of fashion and STEM fields. See: Neri Oxman, researcher at MIT’s Media Lab, as well as textile experts like Mark Liu, who have launched projects like a self-growing silk structure and zero waste model making, respectively. On the fashion front, designers like Iris Van Herpen (a Katzovitz favorite) and Zac Posen have advocated for the fusion of fashion and technology, using techniques like 3d printing and electromagnetic weaving which are not only innovative, but also visually stunning. Beyond the aesthetic and cool factor, the fusion of fashion and technology has also proven to be useful for the sustainable future of the apparel industry. Thanks to scientific advancements, the fashion industry now has access to biodegradable fabrics and cruelty-free alternatives like mushroom leather. Then there is the conversation of how technology could help people with disabilities.

The latter appeared after Katzovitz shared that she was creating a lace-up corset that would allow her to put on her favorite bustier without the effort of lacing it up herself. People started sharing their comments on his Instagram posts on how to make the project work for people with disabilities. It’s a really fun thing that I found sharing my work, she says. People are contacting me to give me their opinion on how certain revisions might help. She recently completed said self-lacing and automated corset Bridgerton– strapless style which attaches at the push of a button after months of testing micromotors and examining other inventions like Nikes automatic lacing sneakers from 2016, now sold by its Adapt line. We have to keep thinking about how to bring this [type of technology] to the masses and helping people, she said.

Next, Katzovitz works on a commission that requires him to recreate Michael Jackson’s red jacket from the Thriller music video, which transforms further with LED lights inspired by a similar look worn by the singer on his Victory tour. I’m really excited because this jacket was made 40 years ago, she says. It’s crazy to think of how much more technology for LEDs and batteries we have now.

By documenting his projects, Katzovitz hopes to share insight into how science can help advance the fashion industry. And, while it may seem like such technologies are only reserved for fashion shows or movie costumes, Katzovitz is committed to making them more accessible to people who want fashion to serve them better both visually and functionally. I think people get more intentional with the design and what they buy, so hopefully the clothes can become what people actually need and want, she says.

