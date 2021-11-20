Bella Thorne looks red at the Latin Grammys in a Versace mini dress and pumps – Footwear News





Red Alert: Bella Thorne made a splash on Thursday at the Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas in flamboyant hues from head to toe. The actress was dazzled in a red Versace fall 96 mini dress with shimmering pearls around the bust and rhinestone details along the straps.

Bella Thorne arrives at the 2021 Latin Grammy Awards on November 18, 2021 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. CREDIT: Eric Jamison / Invision / AP The shimmering effect continued down to her feet, where she wore pointy Amina Muaddi pumps adorned with red crystals, including along the ankle straps.

Bella Thorne arrives at the 2021 Latin Grammy Awards on November 18, 2021 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. CREDIT: Eric Jamison / Invision / AP

Detail of Bella Thorne’s red crystal pumps by Amina Muaddi. CREDIT: Eric Jamison / Invision / AP Pointed-toe pumps have become one of this year’s most popular styles, now that live events and the desire to dress glamorously are back. The shoe makes most looks appear sharper, thanks to its thin heels and triangular toe. In addition to Thorne, stars like Zendaya, Sarah Paulson and Sarah Jessica Parker have worn similar pumps from Christian Louboutin, Manolo Blahnik and other top brands in recent weeks. Related Her stylist Mikiel Benyamin is the mastermind behind Thorne’s stunning looks. In fact, Thorne made a daring red carpet appearance on November 4 at the 2021 amfAR gala in Los Angeles. The former Disney Channel starlet stepped out in a bold two-piece ensemble donated by Giambattista Valli, complete with an oversized white bib, the cropped top covered in black sequins was also adorned with gold buttons. She styled the matching miniskirt with sheer black stockings and a pair of Mary Jane-inspired black leather pumps by Tom Ford. For shoes, the “Midnight Sun” actress favors point-toe pumps and sandals from brands like Aquazzura, Le Silla and Saint Laurent. At rest, the star is a fan of chunky sneakers and boots from DKNY, Balenciaga and Prada. Thorne is also an avid collector of Chanel shoes, handbags and jewelry, frequently wearing sandals, slides and sneakers from her own archives for the French luxury brand. Explore Bella Thorne’s style over the years. Make your outfits stand out with red heels.

