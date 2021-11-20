Best Down Jacket For Men | KRON4

What are the best down jackets for men?

Down vests are versatile garments for fall and spring and help provide extra warmth during the colder winter months. They come in many different styles and colors and are as much a fashion statement as they are an important piece of winter clothing. The down liner does a great job of keeping the core heated so the ends can maintain constant blood flow to keep them warm as well. For men who are active and want a lightweight option, the Eddie Bauer Men’s Downlight Vest is a great choice.

What to know before buying a down jacket for men

You want a vest that doesn’t hinder your movements

Choose the right size for your puffy jacket is important. You want a down vest that fits close to your body while still allowing you to move freely. You don’t want a waistcoat that’s too big or it won’t keep you warm. Only go up one size if you plan to wear several layers under the vest.

You want a vest that repels water

Look for down vests with padding that is water repellent. This is called hydrophobic down. If the down gets wet it loses its ability to keep you warm, so keeping moisture away is essential.

You want a vest that doesn’t weigh you down

Lightweight vests are the most popular because of their versatility and ease of transport. Even lightweight vests can keep you warm. Look for vests that can be folded up quickly and stowed away in one of the pockets or in an accompanying storage bag.

What to look for in a quality men’s down jacket

Additional heat

When it comes to warmth, down is most important, but there are several other features that are important for staying warm: a turn-down collar that protects your neck from cold winds, elastic cuffs around your wrists, and a Drawstring waist hem that traps heat inside the gilet. Look for these extra features to make sure you stay warm and comfortable.

Zipped pockets

More down the vests have zipped pockets on both sides. Zippers ensure that you don’t lose anything stored inside. This is important if you participate in a sport or outdoor activity that gets you moving. Some vests also have a zipped pocket on the inside of the chest.

Outer material

You want a vest that can withstand the elements such as wind, rain, snow, and even an occasional tree branch. Nylon and polyester are both tear resistant, windproof and waterproof.

How much you can expect to spend on a men’s down jacket

The price range for men’s down vests is $ 20 to $ 40 for bulky and cost-effective options. For high-end vests designed for style and durability, expect to spend $ 80 $ 120.

Men’s down jackets faq

Is goose or duck down better for a cardigan?

A. Both types of down do a good job of keeping you warm and repelling the elements. Geese, because they are larger than ducks, have larger bunches of down which tend to last a bit longer.

What does the RDS certification indicate?

A. The Responsible Down Standard (RDS) is an organization that works with manufacturers to educate them about animal welfare and certifies that they use cruelty-free down sourcing practices.

What are the best down jackets for men to buy?

Men’s down jacket top

Eddie Bauer Men’s Downlight Vest

What would you like to know: This men’s down vest is extremely lightweight and versatile for active users who want to pack it away quickly before or after wearing.

What you will love: Made from recycled ripstop polyester, this machine washable down gilet is wind and water repellent. It is also tear resistant with lined hand pockets. It includes a drawstring closure and can be folded into the left pocket for transport with a clip buckle.

What you should consider: Some users have been surprised by the lightness of the vest, but its design is intended for wearers on the go.

Men’s down jacket top for the money

XPOSURZONE compressible lightweight down gilet

What would you like to know: For a down gilet that’s stylish, lightweight, and able to withstand the elements, it’s hard to find a product that offers better value for the money.

What you will love: Made of nylon, this duck-down gilet features a padded sandwich stand-up collar and a front zip closure. Water resistant with an adjustable hem, this down gilet is ideal for indoor and outdoor sports and recreation.

What you should consider: Compared to goose down vests, this down gilet is not as warm.

To be checked

Columbia Voodoo Falls TurboDown Vest

What would you like to know: From a well-known and trusted outerwear manufacturer, this down vest looks great and is super comfortable.

What you will love: Patented Heat Reflective design retains body heat while dissipating moisture. The nylon shell is filled with duck down and is also water repellent and machine washable. The front closure and the pockets are both zipped.

What you should consider: The insulation on this product is not of the highest quality for the price.

