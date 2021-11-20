The Australian fashion industry is embracing diversity more and more, but is it symbolic?

The LGBTIQ + activist, who identifies as non-binary, believes such shows have the potential to change lives.

“In Australia, trans[gender] young people are eleven times more likely to attempt suicide than their cis[gender] friends, and the reason is that they don’t see each other in the world, ”Todorovic said.

“They don’t feel valued or appreciated, so visibility and inclusion literally have the power to save lives.”

Deni Todorovic Source: SBS News

Over the past 18 months, while working with brands such as Kmart, David Jones and The Body Shop, the stylist and content creator has encountered resistance.

“These brands I have been honored to work with. But it always upsets me that their customers get so cranky about someone with a beard in a dress,” Todorovic said.[There has been] pushback for sure. It was really tricky. “

But Todorovic wants to continue working on the de-genre of fashion.

“Otherwise, it will never happen, and we have to pave this way for future generations so that in three years, when someone sees a person with a beard in a David Jones beauty campaign, people will blink their eyes and they miss it – that’s okay. “

Disability advocate and model Rhiannon Tracey appeared on the runway at the Plaza Ballroom in her wheelchair this week, appearing center stage in the finale.

“[The] the night was a perfect presentation of the people who gathered. The atmosphere was amazing, ”she said.

Rhiannon Tracey on the Melbourne Fashion Week catwalk. Source: PAA

Subsequently, however, she was disappointed to see herself cropped in photos posted on social media, which focused on LGBTIQ + celebrations.

“For me, it was pretty frustrating because I was there for a reason and I was there to represent my community,” she said.

“I felt that what I was seeing left me not included.”

“Now is the time to do it right”

As brands and organizations increasingly emphasize diversity in their campaigns and events, questions have been asked about whether visibility really benefits the groups it intends to support and whether it amounts to just being ‘a checkbox exercise for senior management.

When Todorovic started in the fashion industry 13 years ago, they said the diversity on the catwalks and in the Australian countryside was symbolic.

But without these “moments in the sun,” they said, the LGBTIQ + community would have had no visibility.

“Ten years ago it was pretty rare for brands to have big campaigns to make money, so we needed someone to do it, just for the sake of checking that box,” Todorovic said. .

“Now next year everyone has to do it genuinely because we had tokenism – now it’s time to do it right.”

Tracey said she believes the Australian fashion industry is on the way to being more inclusive.

“I’ve been in the presidency for 12 years now. And where we are now and where we were 12 years ago – we’ve made tremendous progress.

“I think the more conversations there are [are] eu, the more driving forces we have to make it a daily, standardized thing. “

” Since a long time “

Founder of the creative agency BE. ONE Creative, Grace Dlabik, from Melanesian Papua New Guinea, said the fashion industry can only be truly inclusive if its senior management is reshuffled to include people from under-represented backgrounds.

“If something doesn’t work, you have to take it apart and start over,” Dlabik said.

“I believe we have to dismantle the system so that we can rebuild it holistically.”

Grace Dlabik is the founder of Be. A creation Source: SBS News

She said Australia is a multicultural country, but this is not often reflected in senior management.

“[Companies] should examine the range of different people represented at the table and ensure that the voices of different people are heard.

“It benefits everyone.”

It’s a change that is “long overdue,” said Jarin Baigent, owner of sportswear company Jarin Street.

“I think it’s just a matter of recognizing who is the most suitable person to lead in space,” said the Wiradjuri woman. “And the most suitable people to lead in the First Nations space are the First Nations.”

Wiradjuri wife Jarin Baigent Source: SBS

Baigent landscaped Jarin Street to showcase the work of Indigenous artists and give them a safe route to bring their creations to market.

She is also the co-founder of an indigenous business collective called Trading Blak.

The collective has a pop-up store at Melbourne Fashion Week, where Ms. Baigent is proud to see indigenous people on the catwalks applauded and celebrated.

“But I think it’s important to note that aboriginals have been around and in fashion for a very long time,” she said. “Now this is starting to be more visible through traditional touchpoints.”

LGBTIQ + Australians seeking mental health support can contact QLife on 1800 184 527 or visit qlife.org.au. ReachOut.com also has a list of support services.