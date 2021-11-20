Best winter gear for men – AskMen

Need new winter gear? We have what you need

It’s almost that time of year again.

The mountains are gradually filling their bases and outdoor shops across the country are mushrooming with boarders, skiers and really anyone looking to try their hand at snow activities this year (potentially for the first time).

Whether it’s with color choices or low-carbon manufacturing methods, it’s this evolving canvas – upon which the entire mountain sports industry depends – that gear makers seem to be drawing inspiration from. new designs.

Of course, durability is paramount and while style tags do and must change, one of the biggest constants today is long lasting function. Kits should be light, durable and reliable – a philosophy with which to run from Colorado to California and from Austria to Norway.

For this year’s list, we’ve organized things more conveniently. If you are new to winter sports, well done. You will need the right equipment, but not the crazy technical skill of an elite athlete. On the other hand, basic waterproofing won’t be enough if you venture deep into the backcountry.

Here is our selection of key pieces to make the 2021-22 season the best yet.

For the mountain rookie

Columbia Sportswear Timberline Triple Interchange Jacket

Columbia Sportswear

This three-in-one jacket is a great option when you just need something to pull on for a winter hike, but know that you will be covered in sudden flurries. Decent waterproofing and mid-level fleece will get you where you need to go in solid comfort.

$ 149.99 at ColumbiaSportswear.com

Smith Scout Helmet

Do not resort to renting a ski / snowboard helmet. Good head protection doesn’t have to cost a lot, especially when it comes in a sleek design like this option from Smith. This season, a more streamlined round fit is also available. Finally, this helmet is also approved for hot weather sports like cycling and skateboarding.

$ 85 at Backcountry.com

Peter Manning snow pants

Peter Manning

We can’t tell you how difficult it is to find suitable ski pants for anyone with a crotch less than 30 inches. Peter Manning specializes in clothing specially designed for short men and at first glance these pants are ready for many snowshoe hikes and several ski lessons. We’re excited to release them this winter and really put them to the test.

$ 345 at PeterManningNYC.com

CamelBak Bootlegger

CamelBak

Do you know what’s not fun? Dehydration at altitude. This is a more common problem than you might think, especially if you’re spending a ton of energy just standing on skis. The solution is a thin pack with enough water to get you through the morning having lunch without having to take breaks off Rabbit Hill. Want to go further ? Get one of the new reservoirs built into LifeStraw for supreme hydration.

$ 65 at Amazon.com

For those who have experience under their belt

Spy Marauder Elite Goggles

Marauder Spy

You might have rented or borrowed a friend’s glasses on your first few runs, but now is the time to get yours. Spy “Happy Lens” technology comes to life here with impressive visibility and a 60% increase in ventilation over the previous model. Clear days and bluebird skies are coming.

$ 270 on Spyoptic.com

Oros Orion Parka

Golds

We don’t blame you if you are looking for a jacket that can take the rigors of the mountain, but lets you ‘watch’ the lifts once the day is over (this is also handy when traveling to said mountain with a limited bag. space). That’s why we love the Orion parka. It certainly has all the performance specs you need to go down the hill, but it’s cut in a way (and with colors) that will land well in the afternoon.

$ 370 on Orosapparel.com

Glove Vermont Jefflo Mitt

Glove Vermont

Are you ready to invest in the last pair of winter gloves you will ever need? We thought so. It is a glove that goes the distance and puts longevity in the foreground.

$ 120 at VermontGlove.com

POC Obex BC Mips Helmet

POC Obex

Beyond all the cool and protective features of this rugged headset, we think the addition of an NFC medical ID chip is pretty nifty. If you have an accident, whoever finds you can scan the ID and they will have access to your critical medical information.

$ 250 on REI.com

Garmont Vetta Tech GTX

Garmont

Leave it to the Italians to come up with soft winter shoes that have the comfort of a boot, but the performance of a hiker. When it comes to snowshoeing (and other winter hiking activities), the right shoes make a huge difference and traction is key. First example? The Michelin outsole delivered here.

$ 220 at GarmontNorthAmerica.com

Expert grinders and sculptors

Goldwin Arris jacket

Goldwin Sports

Goldwin equipment is efficient. It’s definitely in the high end of the price range, but you get a ton of performance and a bit of streetwear flair incorporated into the entry price. The Arris is a GORE-TEX 3L jacket designed to go with you wherever you go.

$ 760 at Usshop.GoldwinSports.com

Stio Men’s Skillet Stretch Hooded Down Jacket

Stio

Insulation layers are a delicate subject. It seems like everyone has their own favorite, but one thing we all agree on is that it should keep you warm and dry under the most demanding circumstances. Stio’s gear is battle tested in the unpredictability around Jackson Hole, WY, so there’s that bit of reassurance. Plus, it’s a great combination of stretch and breathability that we can all embrace.

$ 399 on Stio.com

Glcr 686 Men’s GORE-TEX Stretch Expedition Bib

686

Bibs are another of those “love them or hate them” items, but when they’re done right, they’re right. The 686 gear performs in the upper echelon of ski and snowboard clothing with parts like the Glcr, which has all the performance and comfort features for long days in the mountains.

$ 439.95 at 686.com

Dæhlie wool training pants

Dæhlie

Bottom insulation matters too. The wool / polyester blend is a bit more breathable than average full wool tights, and you have peace of mind knowing that they meet the standards of legendary cross-country skier Bjørn Dæhlie.

$ 74.95 at Backcountry.com

