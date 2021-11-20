Fashion
Fashion Place employee selected to perform in Macys Thanksgiving Day Parade
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Every year on the fourth Thursday in November, a young Susan Harker and her family gathered around the television to watch Macys’ Thanksgiving Parade.
I always dreamed of going to New York to see it, explains Harker, stylist at Fashion Place Mall Macys. But I never dreamed of being there.
Maybe she should have.
On Thanksgiving Day, Harker will perform in the 95e iteration of the famous parade as part of a choir of 50 Macys employees from across the country. The choir will form a larger-than-life interpretation of a singing Christmas tree as they join in the annual procession through the streets of New York City.
The singing tree tradition began five years ago when the runway design team were exploring ways to embody a new theme – together at Christmas. The team decided that bringing Macys employees together in the performance would be an example of friendliness while also reflecting the history of the event.
According to Wesley Whatley, creative producer of the Macys Thanksgiving Day Parade, the first Macy’s parade began when employees from the Herald Square store in Manhattan approached management to organize the show. And although the event exploded in popularity and became an American holiday tradition in the years since, Whatley says it has remained true to its origins.
Our show has always had the support of Macys colleagues, he says. It’s been the foundation of our show from the start.
The Christmas Tree Choir, however, connects Macys’ colleagues at the parade in a new way. Although Macys regularly invites store workers across the eastern United States to participate in the parade as balloon bearers and another Fashion Place Macys employee, Mary Whitehouse, will be wearing the parade banner this year, the Singing Christmas tree is the first time the organization has reached across the country to bring employees together to perform.
The choir members will arrive in New York City on November 22 to begin rehearsals. In just 48 hours, Macys employees will learn music and perfect their performance for the Thanksgiving Morning Show. Next, Harker will take a flight home to Utah shortly after his parade debut.
Right after the parade, I have to hop into a Lyft and head back to the airport so I can be back for Black Friday, she laughs.
In order to audition for the Christmas Tree Choir, applicants send in two-part audition tapes: a sung video and a testimonial about what the experience would mean to them. Macys employees virtually auditioned for the choir, and after each video was reviewed, casting announcements were released over the summer.
Their heart is just as important as their talent, Whatley says of the selection process.
Harker turns out to have both.
Not only is Macys’ Thanksgiving parade a treasured family tradition for the stylist, so is the singing.
My dad was a phenomenal singer, as were her dad and grandfather, she says. My great-grandfather passed away at the age of 39 and left his wife with 10 young children. My great-grandfather had taught them to sing in harmony, so every Sunday they would sit on the lawn and sing in harmony and people would come and give them money. It was one of the ways they supported the family.
This love of music has been passed down from generation to generation. Harker spent his youth performing in choirs and even attended college on a singing scholarship.
Because of his deep connection to the parade and singing, Harker will definitely feel like he’s dreaming with his eyes open on Thanksgiving morning this year.
I had tears running down my face when I found it, she said. I was jumping up and down. I was so happy. There is almost nothing, other than giving birth to my children, that got me as excited as being in this parade.
