Brides-to-be devastated as dresses ordered in ex-model’s boutique “never arrive”

Angry brides-to-be claim their wedding dresses did not arrive at a specialty boutique set up by a former Playboy model.

Abigails Bridal Boutique in Leeds has been at the center of complaints from disgruntled customers who join a Facebook group to voice their concerns and grievances to the boutique.

Founded by Lauren Stanley, 26, a former model who made the cover of Playboy, Abigails Bridal Boutique has left brides in tears and terrified of not having a dress for their big day.

Leanne Slatcher said she ordered her fit and flare dress in 2018 after spotting the perfect outfit for her big day, LeedsLive reports.

The 36-year-old said her marriage was delayed due to Covid, and when she finally set a date for this year, she believed her dress would be the least stressful part of the process.

She claims she was ignored by the boutique with weeks to spare, asked an unqualified student to try her on and started to feel stressed and worried if her dress would ever be ready .

Leanne said that on her way to the boutique for her six-week fitting in August, she realized there would be a problem as she saw dozens of brides-to-be waiting outside.

She claims she had to wait two hours for her date, surrounded by angry and disgruntled women.

There was just chaos outside the store for hours, and no one knew what was going on, “she said.

I was so confused and just wish they were more transparent about what they were going through.



























The biggest nightmare for me was that the woman who did my fitting didn’t seem to know what she was doing.

Leanne said she was told the edit would have to be rescheduled – but claims the store deleted her Facebook page which was their point of contact.

She added: I couldn’t afford another dress so I knew I had to sort something out because time was running out.

In September, just a month before her wedding, Leanne said she still hadn’t heard from the bridal boutique.

The mother of three said: If they were just being honest about the fact that they were struggling, I’m sure people would find a way to be reasonable.

It’s supposed to be our big day, our happiest day, and I don’t feel like they appreciate how much we are made to feel.



























I managed to rearrange so many different parts of the wedding after Covid, and the one thing I thought I had sorted out three years ago was the one thing missing.

Leanne said she was then shocked to learn that the dress may not even be ready in time for the wedding.

She said she asked for a refund and was asked to pass on her bank details, but at the same time the seamstress contacted her.

Leanne had her last fitting with the seamstress on September 25 – two weeks before the wedding.

She added: I was lucky, and the seamstress was just amazing.

But the store caused me unnecessary stress, after all this planning I wasn’t even sure if I would have my dress.











Leanne and her 11-year-old partner Richard, 33, tied the knot on October 9 at the Queens Hotel in Leeds, the place where they first met.

Leannes’ story is one of at least a dozen that LeedsLive has been made aware of.

The situation got so out of hand that more than 50 brides joined the Facebook group.

A bride-to-be said her perfect day was wasted after the dream dress she ordered from the boutique six months ago never arrived.

The 29-year-old Huddersfield woman, who wished to remain anonymous, claimed Abigails Bridal Boutique told her that her 1,700 had been ordered in April this year.

But she claims that within weeks of tying the knot with her 15-year-old partner, she was left in tears as the gorgeous princess ball gown wasn’t ready for her first fitting.







































She claimed the shop was ignoring her daily desperate calls and finally told her in October that the dress had not yet arrived in the UK.

The anonymous woman said: I felt a bit of everything.

My partner and I have been together for 15 years, this year we were celebrating our wedding and our two children.

We’ve been planning this for so long and I won’t even have a dress for my wedding. I won’t even be able to attend my own wedding.

It’s a day I’ve dreamed of for so long and they just ruined it.

I chose the dress of my dreams and have been looking forward to getting married for so long and for it to happen.

It’s something you only do once, and now it’s a crazy memory because of someone who let me down like that.

I cried nonstop for two days. This is meant to be a happy experience.

The woman said she was forced to take out a loan to buy an emergency dress and still has not been reimbursed for the original dress.

She said the shop had the audacity to give her a second-hand sample in case the dress didn’t arrive – but claims it wasn’t even her size.

Abigails Bridal Boutique told MailOnline: Covid has put many small businesses on the brink, including us. We have not received any help from the government.













However, we are open to resolving our clients’ issues as we have a duty of care.

We have been closed for months but invoices still have to be paid and we have been having supply issues since opening.

However, we strive to remain open and serve our customers the best that we can, as we have a duty of care.

The Mirror has contacted Abigails Bridal Boutique for comment.