Training equipment, clothing, more offers

NY Post may earn income from affiliate and advertising partnerships for sharing this content and / or when you make a purchase.

It’s time to start your workout.

May Black Friday encourage you to ultimately splurge on a home treadmill to complement your personal gym, or if you just want a new reusable water bottle, this shopping event is sure to work in your favor (pun intended totally intentional).

Many big name retailers like Best Buy and Amazon have already started their official Black Friday sales, which means delicious discounts on exercise bikes, rowers and more.

If you’re not on the hunt for expensive gym equipment, consider taking advantage of the Black Friday workout clothing deals instead.

With these great deals (and more to come), we’re excited to use our new dumbbells, take a new live workout class at home, and set new fitness goals.

Click to buy this item by brand or category:

@peloton on Instagram.

Oh yes, the widely acclaimed Peloton bikes are on sale for $ 350 off. In addition, you will have free access to the Twinned Peloton application for two months.

Fortunately, Peloton has a feature on their website that explains which Peloton bike is the best for your lifestyle and training, with special captions AND bike to “motivate cardio” and Peloton + bike for “a full body workout with immersive technology”.

While it’s still crazy, this is Peloton’s best deal yet. So much so that we are ready to buy spin shoes and ride in the bliss of feeling good.

SoulCycle

As a gift for all of us, SoulCycle presents $ 600 off its classic home exercise bike for Black Friday. With instructors who really Inspire you to complete a top workout and playlists, this bike should grace your living space if it hasn’t already.

The elegant and chic MIRROR Home Gym is $ 500 off during Black Friday with the included workout program that covers over 50 genres and classes ranging from five minutes to an hour. In addition, its immersive training offers one-on-one personal training.

Tempo is another home workout system on sale for Black Friday and we’re very excited about it, TBH. During this shopping event, Tempo offers its famous Study time for $ 500 off, with its versatile Travel time system for $ 100 off.

White and navy chic training bike from MYXFitness is a whopping $ 600 off. This includes $ 250 off the bike with the code GEARUP250, free shipping and assembly (a $ 200 value) and an included weight rack (a $ 150 value) to have you on a consistent workout schedule in no time.

Skip the gym and grab a Hydrow rowing machine that you can easily store in your home gym. Not to mention his popular rower is $ 500 until November 29.

Even if you aren’t scouring the internet for the best high-end gear, there is still some fantastic in-store fitness shopping this Black Friday.

Apart from a lot fitness equipment at a reduced price at Dick’s Sporting Goods (as elliptical machines and treadmills), you can mark step by step for cardio workouts, dumbbells to tone and lift, more weight benches and more.

Additionally, Amazon has great deals on fitness trampolines, skipping ropes and all training equipment it may be on your wishlist.

Get ready for some of the best deals on workout clothes yet. Click to browse some of the best discounted workout clothes from Adidas, Amazon and more:

To help keep you on track, it’s worth getting a discounted fitness watch to monitor your calories burned, heart rate (and much more!) For a dedicated in-depth behavior change program. to weight loss and a healthy lifestyle, think Noom for a one-stop-shop.

And we also love ob Fitness. Register for a program here.

For portable devices, Target has a pretty pastel pink Fitness tracker for less than $ 40. Amazon has its popular Fitbit Inspire 2 on sale for $ 84, too, with Best buy hosting a host of offers on even more fitness trackers.

In addition, the fan favorite Amazon Halo The fitness tracker is on sale at 45% off.

The New York Post reviewed the Theragun Mini and loved it, so we’re more than happy that Therabody is offering $ 200 off its Recovery air and $ 300 off AirPro Recovery compression systems.

When it comes to popular massage guns, the following models are on sale until November 30:

Stock up on a nightstand and essential workout this Black Friday with plenty of offers from Yeti, Corkcicle, Hydro Flask and Inflate.

Specifically, The Yeti Goblet is only $ 30, plus discounts on most Amazon’s reusable water bottles.

Check out New York Post Shopping for more content.