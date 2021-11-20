Sophie Wessex Angered Princess Diana With Her Fashion Choices: Here’s My Double | Royal | New





Sophie, 56, hosted a special tea party at St James’s Palace for The Scar Free Foundation this week. For more than 20 years, the charity, of which Sophie has sponsored since 2003, has aimed to achieve scar-free healing for people across the UK. The Countess of Wessex spoke to four young people about their experiences living with scars.

The king’s meeting with the children, some of whom are burn survivors, took place on Saturday ahead of United Nations World Children’s Day. Sophie married the Royal Family in 1999 when she married Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, who is the Queen’s youngest son. The couple have two children together, Lady Louise Windsor, 18, and James, Viscount Severn, 13. The family live in Bagshot Park, a sprawling Grade II listed royal residence, not far from the Queen’s Windsor Castle. In addition to her important charitable work, Sophie has carved out a reputation for herself as one of the most stylish royals. JUST IN: Queen’s purple hand reappears – concerns over new footage

However, her fashion choices once put her in hot water with the late Princess Diana, according to an unearthed interview. Hi! The magazine’s late royal correspondent, Judy Wade, once claimed Sophie “angered” Prince Charles’ ex-wife by “aping” her wardrobe. The reporter spoke for the 1999 documentary, “Prince Edward & Sophie Rhys-Jones: The True Story”, shot before the couple’s wedding. Ms Wade said, “She did too many things that I know irritated Diana. She cut her hair like Diana’s. “She even went to lose weight and keep fit at the Chelsea Harbor Club, which was Diana’s famous fitness center.

Among her many iconic looks of the time was the so-called “revenge dress” she wore at the Serpentine Gallery in London in 1994. The dress rose to fame as the Princess of Wales wore it on the very night Charles publicly admitted his affair with Camilla Parker-Bowles in the documentary “Charles: The Private Man, The Public Role”. Ms Wade said Diana knew some of Sophie’s’ 90s looks were similar to hers. She said the late princess used to say, “‘Oh look, she’s coming my double.”

The reporter said that even one of Sophie’s favorite designers drew for Diana. She added, “She really should have her own look. And there are a lot of things she could do. “She could dress in softer, less fitted clothes, just to find her own look.” ‘Prince Edward & Sophie Rhys-Jones: The True Story’ is available to watch on YouTube.

