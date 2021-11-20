Fashion
Sean McGuire out, Bombers to dress Collaros, Brown vs Stamps
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers turn things around at quarterback ahead of their final regular season game against Calgary.
Sean McGuire is out with a groin injury after struggling on his CFL debut last week. Zach Collaros is back in his familiar place and listed as the starter in Saturday night’s competition, although it is not yet clear how far he will see the pitch.
McGuire completed just 11 of 27 passes for 149 yards, one touchdown and four interceptions in Winnipeg’s loss to Montreal last week.
Collaros was named the Blue Bombers’ MVP with 3,112 yards this season, throwing 20 touchdowns and six interceptions. He has struggled with injuries in the past, but if he were to miss this game it would be almost a month between starts, with Winnipeg hosting the Western final on December 5.
As for Dru Brown, he has yet to throw a pass in the CFL, joining the Bombers in the 2020 offseason.
The California native totaled 2,488 yards, 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions in fourteen games in his second season in Hawaii. He returned as a full-time starter for his junior season and threw for 2,785 yards, 18 touchdowns and eight interceptions.
Brown transferred to Oklahoma state for his senior season in 2019 and served as the team’s captain. He’s seen the action in seven games, completing 72 passes for 810 yards, seven touchdowns and one interception.
With the West Division over, Winnipeg (11-2) will travel to Calgary to face the Stampeders (7-6) on Saturday night at McMahon Stadium.
