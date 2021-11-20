Happy Men’s Day: Gift ideas for him





International Men’s Day 2021, which will take place on November 19, is specially dedicated to the appreciation and recognition of men and their contributions to the world, society and the family. Considering the importance of gender equality, this day is a great day to celebrate men and make them feel special. Men rarely have a special day and we think they deserve a day of their own too, right? So, let’s celebrate this International Men’s Day with the special man in your life or who has been a role model for you, like your father, your husband, your brother, your friends or maybe someone you have known professionally. For this International Human Day, we’ve put together a list of gifts and thoughtful gestures to help you celebrate the day! An essential hoodie! Finding the perfect gift for someone can be difficult sometimes, but when it comes to shopping for men, a hoodie is something every man will love. Show your love for your important man on this International Men’s Day by giving him something useful but also creative. You know them very well and you know that they have to replace their old favorite hoodie with a brand new DaMENSCH hoodie. These DaMENSCH hoodies have a style that you will enjoy wearing for the rest of their life. The best part is that these hoodies are made of 100% sustainably sourced cotton ensuring maximum comfort and on top of that DaMENSCH is offering MIVI bluetooth speakers this International Men’s Day on product purchase worth Rs. 2500. So what are you waiting for? A perfect pair of shoes for the perfect man! Footwear trends can come and go, but nothing screams the wardrobe better than the ever-versatile white sneakers. On this International Men’s Day, let the men in your life get an effortless fashion upgrade with the BATA White Sneakers for Men @ Rs. 3499 / -. From chinos to jeans to suits, these shoes are their partner at all times. Slip into comfort fashion by slipping into these sneakers. A rejuvenating spa treatment! Taking care of yourself is just another form of self-love. And, what better way to pamper your men than to give them a rejuvenating spa treatment at home! On this International Men’s Day, Urban Company brings you a diverse range of spa therapies that are sure to relax their muscles and replenish their soul. From personalized economic packages to premium therapies, you can take advantage of all the great offers atDISCOUNT Rs.100on the app and company website just using the coupon I haveINTERNATIONAL100.For men who have missed out on the joys of grooming and grooming, this is the best time to set the record straight. 24/7 performance For today’s young men, this watch from Modicare under SM Mens Black Double Movement with Silicone Strap at INR 3999 / – offers a classic design with its delicate precision and details giving that high end luxurious feel. It complements the vigor, thought and state of mind of young people today. Gift them this watch to symbolize their unwavering courage with its high quality water resistant Japanese quartz movements with tempered glass.

