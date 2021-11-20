Fashion
What GMP reflects after two days of subscription
Get started in the fashion IPO: After two days of auction, the public issue worth 1,013.61 crore were subscribed 6.87 times, which fell sharply in the gray market. According to market watchers, Go Fashion shares are available at a premium of 500 and he rose 40 after remaining stable for the past two days. They said such a bullish gray market response could impact the status of Go Fashion’s IPO subscription as of the last subscription date on Monday, when the market opens after a gap. three days of extended leave.
Go Fashion IPO GMP
According to market watchers, Go Fashion IPO GMP is today 500, which is 40 more than his Friday Gray Market Premium (GMP) of 460. Market watchers maintained that Go Fashion IPO GMP rose today after remaining stable on Wednesday and Thursday. On Wednesday and Thursday, the gray market price of Go Fashion’s IPO was left unchanged at 460. They expected this strong performance of Go Fashion shares in the gray market to have an impact on subscriptions on Monday, as a particular section of IPO investors reviews GMP before making any decision to investment.
What does this Go Fashion gray market premium mean?
Market watchers have said that the gray market premium of a public issue reflects the expected listing gain from the IPO. As Go Fashion IPO GMP today is 500, that means the gray market expects its stocks to be listed at around 1190 ( 690 + 500), which is about 72% higher than its price range of 655 to 690 per share.
Advising investors on subscribing to the IPO of Go Fashion; Nitin Shahi, Executive Director of Findoc, said: “Go Fashion is one of the leading companies in the women’s stocking industry. The company has a well-diversified product portfolio as well as a pan-Indian multi-channel distribution network. demonstrated strong financial performance. In addition, the retail market for women’s socks is a growing market. The share of organized retail in women’s clothing has increased from 19% in 2015 to 27% in 2020 and is expected to reach 42%. percent by fiscal year 2025. Therefore, investors can buy it with a long-term perspective. “
Disclaimer: The opinions and recommendations expressed above are those of individual analysts or brokerage firms, not Mint.
