How celebrities wear their reform dresses, jeans and boots

When you want eco-responsible, feminine and minimalist pieces, there is only one place to go: Reformation. You can find a flowery dress that is suitable for brunch dates or, just as easily, pick up the perfect wedding guest dress. In addition, the brand also offers must-have shoes such as high boots and delicate printed kitten heel mules. These versatile offerings appeal not only to the fashion crowd, but Hollywood’s biggest stars like Kaia Gerber, Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez as well. These celebrities wear Reformation for their easy-to-style and flattering silhouettes, and the brand offers wardrobe basics all year round.

Whenever you see your favorite celebrities in Ref, often their exact pieces go viral and sell out fast. For example, when Taylor Swift wore a yellow dress in her very first TikTok video, the item sold out within hours. Her fans even praised the singers’ choice by opting for a relatively affordable dress (it sold for $ 153). Meanwhile, Kendall Jenners’ newsprint jeans also sold in stores and online after wearing them in Los Angeles. Fortunately, Ref understood that these original comic inspired pants were very popular, so now they’re back in stock. (Take inspiration from Jenner and wear your own printed bottoms with a black tank top and white Adidas Stan Smith sneakers.)

To see how the rest of your beloved models, singers and actors style their Reformation plays, read on. Then if you like their outfits, you can purchase their exact pieces or similar styles if the item is not available.

Gigi hadid

Hadid likes to wear affordable brands and Reformation is in her shopping orbit. In particular, the star turned to playful Cynthia Doodle jeans from Refs, which she styled a yellow knit sweater, brown cardigan, and white coat. (The whimsical stockings featured colorful designs of flowers, birds, and other fun imagery.) If you want a trendy pair of jeans, grab Hadid and get her exact pair below.

Olivia rodrigo

After Rodrigo had curtain bangs, she celebrated with a mirror selfie. The good 4u singer showed off her new haircut while wearing a green Reformation Liza top. She accessorized a mix of silver and gold necklaces for a layered look and Y2K-inspired rings. As the top was free of embellishments and other flashy details, the necklaces brightened up the outfit. Although the Rodrigos top in green is not available at the moment, you can buy it in other colors.

Meghan markle

Markle always gravitates towards minimalist clothing with simple patterns. Here she and Prince Harry were pictured during their 2018 Australia tour. For the outing, Markle wore a striped linen dress with a pair of black strappy sandals. The side-slit dress revealed Markle’s more laid back west coast side (during her royal work days, her style was more reserved and modest). Sadly, her pineapple striped dress is no longer available, but you can purchase a similar airy piece below.

Kaia Gerber

Gerber showed her adoration for the enduring brand when she wore two coordinating pieces of the brand. Her denim jacket and high waisted jeans from Ref complemented each other perfectly for a denim on denim look. She kept the outfit simple with a white top and a black belt.

Hailey Bieber

Bieber took advantage of the golden hour and took a selfie while wearing her Reformation Gavin dress. This is not the first time that she has worn a dress from the brand, as she owns a few more of their floral pieces. She even likes to wear the feminine silhouettes on date nights with her husband, Justin Bieber. You can find a version similar to her floral number below.

Selena Gomez

Gomez’s black Reformation Nylah boots are a worthy addition to your fall / winter wardrobe, as it is a timeless piece. For her Rare Beauty event at Sephora in Times Square, New York, the singer wore her high tops with a Balmain striped sweater dress, a navy pea coat and a white Miu Miu bag. The outfit was professional and dressy, meaning you can easily wear those same boots to work.

Ros

Blackpinks Ros styled her Reformation floral dress in an unexpected way by wearing wide jeans underneath. This is a brilliant style tip to try if you want to take your favorite summer dress and wear it well in the winter. Plus, the trendy combo makes a dress more casual than chic, especially if you decide to wear the look with sneakers.

Ashley graham

If you need basic jeans, Ref offers them in a variety of fits. Here, Graham opted for a pair of the brand’s high-waisted skinnies. She dressed up her look with white heels and a matching white denim top. The Grahams street style aesthetic usually leans towards the more minimalist side, so this outfit suited her perfectly.

Cara Delevingne

Although Ref is known for her romantic floral pieces, let Delevingne take a dress from the label and give it a touch of avant-garde style. For the Savage X Fenty 2019 show, the model made her day dress look appropriate for the night by styling it with a bra. She swapped the usual pair of red carpet heels for combat boots and completed the look with some smokey eye makeup.

Emma Roberts

Roberts has five affordable brands that she buys regularly from and Reformation tops this list. The actress loves the labels of puffed-sleeved tops and the aesthetic of floral prints like this aerial blouse pictured on her Instagram account. She styled it with denim for a casual look, I walk with my baby outfit.

Jennifer lopez

While Lopez’s wardrobe is filled with prints and bold colors, she does keep a few basic pieces on hand like this white Reformation mini dress. The singer opted to wear her holiday number with a green fedora, flat sandals and a Valentino bag. (At the time, Lopez was in Capri, Italy.) She then accessorized with a gold Ben necklace, which was a nod to her handsome Ben Affleck. The versatile dress is still in stock, so buy it below.