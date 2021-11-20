Fashion
Kate Middleton wears sparkling green Jenny Packham dress for Royal Variety Performance
Let’s dive straight into the facts: The Duchess of Cambridge looked amazing at the Royal Variety Performance last night.
With natural curls rather than her usual blow-dry, gold earrings from Missoma, and bolder makeup (a deeper pink lip, smoky eye, and blush on the cheeks), Kate Middleton pulled off an absolutely awesome look, perfectly festive for the occasion.
And the dress was another bespoke sparkly green Jenny Packham dress that she first donned during a visit to Pakistan in 2019.
While it shouldn’t be shocking that someone wears an outfit again even when they’re a member of the Royal Family, he still appreciates seeing someone very famous choosing to take something out of the archives rather than take something out of the archives. ‘buy a new one.
It’s a healthy reminder that even for big, shiny events, we don’t need to invest in new coins.
Plus, we love the way Kate changed the style of the dress to give it a new look.
The first time she donned the toll-free number, she went for a straight, slick, half-up hairstyle, strappy heels and ornate earrings.
For her visit to the Royal Albert Hall, Kate’s hair was a serious departure from her norm, with a deeper side part and drooping waves.
For accessories, another pair of gold dangling earrings, her engagement and wedding rings, matching green shoes and a personalized Jenny Packham clutch.
Alan Carr told the Duchess she was absolutely gorgeous and we have to agree.
Jenny Peckham is the Duchess’s favorite designer. Kate also wore a gold Jenny Packham dress to the No Time To Die premiere.
We’ve been enjoying her more assertive looks lately, as this trend continues.
Get Kate Middletons Look Green Maxi Dresses You Can Buy or Rent Now
Emilio De La Morena princess cut velvet evening dress
Rental from 6 p.m. per day from My Wardrobe HQ
Maya long dress high
Long sequined angel-sleeve dress
ASOS Design Tall pleated tie neck maxi dress in forest green
Coast Sequin Maxi Dress
Hire from 31 per day from Hurr
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on purchases made through any of these links, but it never influences the opinions of our experts. Products are tested and reviewed independently of commercial initiatives.
Do you have a story to share?
Contact us by sending an email to [email protected]
