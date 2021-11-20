Need a new transport bag? These are tote bags that amaze





We’ve been back to real life for a little while now, and that probably means you’ve carried a lot more kits and caboodles with you in the past few months than you’ve been since early 2020. The good news is that menswear designers around the world have worked hard to come up with a plethora of smart luggage options that are right for the job. Enter, the new breed of absolutely massive tote bag. These big baddies are just as suited to fun excursions as they are to weekly trips to the supermarket, so you can relive those early days of lockdown. Ah … Paul smith Striped, sexy, smart. This leather-trimmed tote bag from Paul Smith is just the ticket if you go for books, but not too much bookish. Think Keroauc rather than Kant. Bag, 250. Top, 300. Pants, 410. Anything by Paul smith. paulsmith.com. Vest, the stylists have. Necklaces by Katie mullally, from 140 each. katiemullally.co.uk. Bracelet by Tilly Sveaas, 360. tillysveaas.co.uk. Ring by Pawn shop, 220. pawnlondon.com Rosaline Chahnavaz Bennett winch British made and beautifully simple, this Bennet Winch Boys Canvas Tote Bag features leather straps and leather corner brackets, to ensure your valuables stay, well, precious. Bag by Bennett winch, 325. bennettwinch.com. Sweatshirt by Barbour International, 75. barbourinternational.com. Pants by Barbour, 70. barbour.com. T-shirt by Lux armor, 45. armorlux.com. Trainers by Adidas, 79. Chez Schuh. schuh.co.uk. Socks by Falke, 13. falke.com. Necklace by Tilly Sveaas, 290. tillysveaas.co.uk. Rings by LMJ, from 230 each. luvmyjewelry.com Rosaline Chahnavaz Swedish tiger A great option for carrying your laptop, this padded number from Tiger of Sweden is finished in ultra-modern engineering construction, which means it’s semi-weatherproof as well. Although we do not advise putting it to the test. Bag, 199. Blazer, 489. Shirt, 179. Pants, 229. All by Swedish tiger. tigerofsweden.com. Necklaces by Katie mullally, from 140 each. katiemullally.co.uk. Bracelet by Tilly Sveaas, 360. tillysveaas.co.uk. Rings by LMJ, from 230 each. luvmyjewelry.com Rosaline Chahnavaz Moschino The trendiest of the four options, this Moschino tote is finished with punk-branded patches, which, combined with the khaki workmanship, give this bag a high-fashion feel. The deer hunter effect. Bag, 890. Cardigan, 760. Pants, 550. Anything by Moschino. moschino.com. Rings by Pawn shop, from 220 each. pawnlondon.com Rosaline Chahnavaz NOW READ Sex meets stripes for new legit Supreme x Missonis knitwear Black tie rules explained: everything you need to know about wearing a black tie The best men’s winter coats to weather a cold spell in style

