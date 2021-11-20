Some wishes and messages to share on this day





International Men’s Day is also observed to improve gender relations not only among men, but also for women.

Each year, November 19 is celebrated as International Men’s Day to recognize the contribution of men to our society, our families and our communities. International Men’s Day is also observed to improve gender relations not only among men, but also for women. On November 19, awareness is created around the well-being of men. Through community campaigns and tasks, men’s health funds are raised this month and young boys are learning the value of character and the responsibility of being a man. This year, International Men’s Day will focus on the theme of Better Relations between Men and Women with the aim of promoting gender equality and creating a safe world. International Men’s Day is observed to create a safer and better world for everyone, including men. It also aims to highlight positive male role models and highlight discrimination against them. On the occasion of International Men’s Day 2021, we are bringing greetings, messages and quotes that you can share with your father, your friends, your colleagues and your brothers to wish them and celebrate their contribution in your life: It is not necessary for a man to use physical strength to show the strength that he carries within him. It’s about facing the challenges of life without fear. Happy International Men’s Day!

To those who sacrifice everything for their family without a hitch. To those who are always at hand. Happy men’s day!

Thank you for keeping my faith in good men intact! You only deserve the best. Happy International Men’s Day.

Shout out to all the men who, despite all the difficulties and all the obstacles, have made their way in an overly ambitious world. May you have more strength and love. Happy International Men’s Day!

You sacrifice your life for the family to bring them a smile. Happy men’s day my dear. Remain blessed.

