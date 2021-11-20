Unbelievable! Girl dresses with recycled KFC packaging, fast food giant responds





The only thing that you will find in abundance on the Internet is creativity. From exciting ideas to unique fusion dishes, there’s something new to learn or inspire with every scroll on your social media feed. The concept of sustainable fashion is also gaining momentum these days. Bloggers and even citizens are trying to minimize waste and reuse their clothes in every way possible, in order to do their part for the planet. A fashion blogger recently went the extra mile to make her clothes as environmentally friendly as possible. The girl created a dress made from recycled packaging from the famous Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) fast food chain. Looked: (Also read: New Zealand men surprised with KFC takeaway in car trunk, arrested by police) The photos were posted to Twitter by user @NokuzothaNtuli, where they received 12.5 likes and thousands of comments. “I decided to make this dress for KFC from recycled KFC packaging to show how great KFC fans we are,” she wrote in her tweet. In the photos, she could be seen posing with a frilly dress and a bucket of KFC food. A closer look revealed that the pleats in her dress were made from recycled KFC packaging, with Colonel Sanders’ iconic logo prominently displayed. Twitter users praised the girl for the incredible dress made from recycled KFC packaging. KFC South Africa also responded to his post, appreciating his efforts. Looked: (Also Read: Environment First: KFC Turns Printed Food Receipts Into Eco-Friendly Napkins) “All this new drop, we were never ready,” the official KFC South Africa official wrote in his response. The term “drip” is urban slang for someone who dresses extremely fashionably or looks very stylish. Other Twitter users also appreciated the use of KFC wrappers in the dress. Take a look at some of the best reactions: What did you think of the amazing dress designed by the girl? Tell us your ideas below.



About Aditi AhujaAditi loves to talk and meet like-minded foodies (especially those who like vegetarian momos). More points if you get his bad jokes and sitcom references, or recommend a new place to eat.

