Bay College Mens Basketball flies over Harper





ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) – The Bay College men’s basketball team (6-0) retired late in an otherwise tight game against the Harper Hawks (0-6) on Friday night. The Norse went undefeated on the young season, ending in an 82-67 victory. Harper quickly took the lead as they shot the ball well early in the game. They took their biggest lead of the game after just four minutes of play. With a score of 10-5, it looked like Bay was going to get everything he could handle through the night. Bay reduced the lead and kept the game tight. They eventually managed to get past the Hawks with around seven minutes left in the first half when Ashton janke hit a three-runner, bringing the score to 19-17. After Harper pulled out at one point a few minutes later, the Norse used a 9-1 run to open the lead. After a flurry of baskets from both teams at the end of the first half, the home side held a 36-29 lead at half-time. The two teams continued back and forth to start the second half. Although Bay never gave up on the lead, Harper continually responded to every lead, reducing the score to two or three points on several occasions. The game would take a turn in the Norse’s favor after the Hawks managed to hit a pair of free throws to make it 41-39. A 28-6 bay run ultimately created a cushion for the home team. The Scandinavians were leading up to 22 at one point and were able to secure an 82-67 victory at home. Bay ended up shooting 47.4% from the field in the game, despite being four of 19 behind the three-point arc. They’ve reached the free throw line 36 times and have only made 24 of those attempts. Harper also shot the ball well, scoring 42.9 percent of their attempts. They weren’t as crisp at depth either, hitting just five of 17 of three. The Hawks shot twenty free throws on the night, missing six of them. Dewayne Thompson (FR, St. Paul, MN) was Bay’s top scorer, reversing his eight free throw attempts and totaling 15 points and two assists on the night. Jaylen flaniken (FR, Troy, MI) added ten points and four rebounds. The Hawks got a big effort from Sean Beckman who shot the ball well (7 for 12) and ended his night with twenty points and seven rebounds. Austin Murray added 11 points and four rebounds, while Ethan Gutzmer scored ten points and took four rebounds. The match was the fourth of the day and the second men’s game hosted by Bay College as part of their fall classic tournament. Earlier today, Milwaukee Area Technical College won an important victory over Alpena Community College by a final score of 113-69. On Saturday, Alpena Community College will face Harper College at noon. The highly anticipated game between Bay College and Milwaukee Area Technical College will end over the weekend and is scheduled for a 4 p.m. tip. Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

