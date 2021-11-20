This social commerce app supports men’s fashion and grooming needs

Women today have a plethora of apps and websites available to them when they need clothing and other tips. However, the same cannot be said of men. It’s here that hybrid application steps in to bridge the gap.

Founded by Mumbai Kapil Batus in May 2021, this digital venture is a new-age, content-driven fashion technology platform for urban audiences in India.

Currently, the fashion and grooming landscape in the men’s segment is very underserved. Information and consumer awareness are very fragmented. Social platforms and e-commerce players mainly drive this sector, which results in disorganized segmentation and extensive marketing. This has led to a void for genuine content. That’s why I started my new digital business, says Kapil in a conversation with YSWeekender.

Background

Kapil Batus has been involved in the publishing and content creation world since the early 2000s. He was the Creative and Fashion Director for Rolling stone and Human World magazines in India and has worked with several global brands of men’s clothing. He has created content and infomercials for Ermenegildo Zegna, Gucci and Calvin Klein, to name a few, and has also served as artistic director of Emirates Airlines magazine.

In 2016, he opened a niche design studio to help fashion houses create business campaigns. Some of his clients included Indian fashion retailers like FILA, Selected Homme, Park Avenue, Parx, and Pepe Jeans India. The 20 years of experience he has accumulated attending fashion events around the world and engaging with creative people in Milan, London, Paris and New York, gave him an in-depth understanding of the menswear market.

Over the past few years, the digital ecosystem has rapidly evolved into content-driven social commerce. With this change, I knew there was a growing demand for an exclusive platform that could help urban and ambitious consumers in India discover brands under one channel. I wanted to create a unique, consumer-centric, short-form platform designed to bring a credible product into the future of social commerce that makes it easy to find fashion and skincare advice in an organized way, he explains.

With the concept being brand new and based on community knowledge, the product went through an elaborate beta testing phase before launching in May of this year. Its name, Hybrid, represents the hybrid world of new-age consumers.

Kapil points out that there is a big difference in the way fashion is consumed by millennials and millennials, but that gap is narrowed thanks to apps. dhybrid offers content in a neutral tone to appeal to all segments and age groups.

Visual representation works well for consumers with a new mindset as well as those who consume content with a lofty vision, he shares.

USP

Kapil shares that the app is designed specifically for people who consume short format content. He says dhybrid is an innovative and engaging platform that simplifies brand discovery and influences consumers’ fashion and grooming habits. The app is designed with Minimum UI / UX, making it easy to use, contemporary and unique in its offering of an immersive personalized experience by providing flows organized according to personal preferences.

Our platform is built with AI technology that personalizes flows and creates segment-based community clusters. dhybrid not only serves as a guide and inspiration for its users, but also offers informative and engaging content, ranging from a repertoire of essential styles to more ambitious articles. The app is personalized based on a user navigation model where each person has a personalized feed and curated content suggestions, he explains.

dhybrid offers curated content that is updated daily. Each piece of content has a shelf life of days or weeks, after which it is archived, keeping it exclusive and relevant to its audience.

The fashion and grooming content available on the app can be bookmarked for later reference or can be shared on various social media platforms via social sharing options. Additionally, the dhybrid team strives to innovate and deliver more value to existing and new customers. For this, they plan to add a host of features to the platform in the next quarter.

Although dhybrid does not make its own merchandise for sale, but partners with other fashion brands for content as well as branding campaigns one of which was called Hybrid playoffs. There were brands like Jack & Jones and Selected Homme participate as a fashion partner, Svami as a lifestyle partner and LetsShave as a grooming partner for the duration of the campaign. An influencer seed campaign in July allowed a host of top fashion and lifestyle influencers to experiment and promote the app as well.

Kapil describes the direct competing startups for e-commerce as NykaaMan and MensXP to some extent for their content, however, he thinks that dhybrid offers something distinctive as a combination of the two.

The growth

According to Research and Markets, the Indian male grooming market was $ 643 million in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 11% to exceed $ 1.2 billion by 2024.

The company is seeded at this time, but is in the midst of a pre-seed increase. dhybrid raised a active subscriber base of 5,000 users within six months of its launch. Kapil shares that on average 50% of users actively click at least once on the commercial links provided under each content card.

This functionality is one of our main value propositions for consumers to connect them directly to brands, he says.

Although access to this free app is currently limited to India, Kapil says that once it has a strong presence in this market, the plan is to expand into major global markets as well.

Asked about the challenges encountered during set-up, Kapil says that dhybrid, like any startup, attempts to create a level of trust within the B2B market and the investment community. The product has been widely appreciated and accepted. It’s only a matter of time before the right partners start partnering with us, allowing the product to take better shape and reach a wider audience.

The next step for dhybrid is to focus on its ecommerce options which will be supported by a host of convenient and easy to use features.

When asked why the service is aimed specifically at men, Kapil responds that men are opening up to the idea of ​​using unconventional grooming products, which they have never done before. Therefore, we want to popularize our e-commerce related content first and expand our efforts to know the preferences of our community. The ultimate goal of dhybrids is to offer experiential shopping to its consumers. If a physical store or vertical women’s store is something that customers expect in the future, we will definitely respond to that as well.