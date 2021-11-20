Colombia: President Apologizes After Police Officer Cadets Dressed Like Nazis | News | DW





The decision of a Colombian police academy to have cadets dressed in Nazi-style uniforms as part of a “culture exchange” sparked outrage and embarrassment. The event, which was to honor Germany, also had a number of diplomatic consequences, with various declarations of condemnation. Police cadets were pictured in uniform with Nazi symbols as well as Nazi flags and badges. The images were shared widely online. Colombian President condemns incident The incident caused deep embarrassment up to the presidency and forced the country’s president Ivan Duque to apologize while condemning Nazism. “Any apology for Nazism is unacceptable and I condemn this event and the symbols used that make us think of those responsible for the Holocaust,” Duque tweeted. “Anti-Semitism has no place in this world.” The incident took place at the Simon Bolivar Police Academy in the city of Tulua, in the west of the country. According to a police Twitter account which made the event public, “cultural exchanges” were taking place at the police academy and that they “reinforced the knowledge” of the police students. One of the participants dressed as Adolf Hitler next to the flags of the Federal Republic of Germany, while those wearing uniforms appeared to have SS insignia and swastikas cut out. Local radio station Bluradio retweeted footage from the event. Joint condemnation of Germany and Israel The German and Israeli embassies issued a joint statement condemning the incident and expressing “total rejection of any form of apology or demonstration of Nazism.” The director of the academy was dismissed from his post. Colombian police have attempted to change the image of the police after being widely criticized for the brutal manner in which they cracked down on anti-government protests earlier in the year. Among the changes that will come into effect, there will be a uniform change. ko / sri (AFP, dpa)

