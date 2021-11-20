Remake: Your One Stop Shop for Ethical Fashion (and How to Be a More Conscious Consumer)

Your wardrobe is jam-packed, you are bombarded with clothing ads daily, and some clothes are so cheap – how could you not buy them? And yet, you know that your purchasing habits have a huge impact: how many resources have been used to grow the fabric of your clothes? Were the textile workers who made your clothes paid a fair wage? And what happens to all of your damaged clothes that you donate to thrift stores?

It’s overwhelming, and you just don’t know how you can make an impact with your everyday clothing choices. Will they really add up and contribute to a more just and sustainable future?

Yes, they will! As you navigate the pursuit of a more ethical and sustainable wardrobe, see Remake, your one stop shop for everything related to sustainable and ethical fashion. Remake is a non-profit organization that provides consumers with information, resources, and opportunities to make more ethical and sustainable choices.

As a “community of fashion lovers, women’s rights advocates and environmentalists on a mission to change the industry’s harmful practices on people and our planet,” Remake is the premier resource for anyone who wants to be. a conscious consumer of clothing.

Around the world, Redo the ambassadors (volunteers) champion sustainable and ethical fashion by organizing events, promoting, sharing information and resources and reminding consumers that our daily actions have an impact. Recently, the community advocacy Remake helped pass a bill in California that will protect garment workers by forcing companies to pay hourly wages instead of piecework – that’s big news in an industry plagued by abusive labor practices.

We spoke with three local entrepreneurs and Remake Ambassadors who are on a mission to help Seattleers use fashion as a force for good. Check out their practical tips to become a more conscious and sustainable consumer.

Do you think ethical and sustainable fashion means emptying your wardrobe and buying new items from ethical brands? Zakiya Cita, founder of The Chayah movement, points out that “the most lasting thing you can do is start with what you already have. Take care of the things you already have and make them last. This is important.”

Emily Waddel, founder of The honest consumer and Give a damn good, added that clothing swaps and second-hand shopping are other cost-effective ways to increase the durability of your wardrobe.

When shopping for new, discover brands that create beautiful, ethical and sustainable items (see Waddell’s Directory of ethical and sustainable brands).

JeLisa Marshall, Founder of The stylist way and co-creator of The Conscious Cut podcast, wants us to remember that “as a consumer, every dollar you spend adds up, creating the kind of life you want for yourself and your community.” She added that “if what you find is out of your budget, invest in one piece because you can afford it. Sustainable fashion is a marathon, not a sprint. Change doesn’t happen overnight. . Be patient with yourself when shifting gears. “

Cita offered another piece of advice: “When it comes to buying new, consider the cost of your investment and stick to the 30-fold rule. Ask yourself, “Am I going to wear it at least 30 times? The ethically produced item is likely to be better than the fast fashion equivalent which will damage easily or fall off quickly out of season.”

And use the great resources that Remake has to offer. Waddell said “Remake provides a lot of resources through its blog and social media. Conscious consumers can easily follow their Instagram to start learning. “