Fortnite Moncler skins bring high fashion back to the merchandise store





Epic Games has announced that it will work with Moncler to bring skins and items inspired by the fashion designer to Fortnite.

Fortnite has teamed up with Moncler to bring another set of haute couture skins to the merchandise store. Third-person battle royale is one of the most popular video games around, and much of that success is due to its many collaborations. The in-game merchandise store offers skins featuring beloved characters from movies, cartoons, anime, TV series, and other games. Several musicians like Travis Scott and Ariana Grande are also present in the game. Their virtual concerts inFortnite were among the most watched events in gaming history. Meanwhile, Moncler is a French luxury brand specializing in coats, jackets and winter clothing. They are best known for their items featuring a characteristic puffy design and a small Moncler logo. As you would expect from such a high fashion brand, one of their down jackets can easily cost around $ 1,500 in real life. This is not the first time that Fortnitepartnered with a fashion designer. In 2019, the game added several skins inspired by the Air Jordan line of sneakers and sportswear. Most recently, Epic Games partnered with Balenciaga to bring streetwear to Fortnite. This was accompanied by a massive marketing campaign on both sides, with the clothing designer releasing several pieces featuring FortniteBranding. VIDEO OF THE DAY Related: Best Uniqlo Animal Crossing Collaboration Articles Now, Epic games announced on its website that it will partner with Moncler to expand Fortnitefashion catalog even further. Two outfits will be added to the game, inspired by the 6 Moncler 107 Alyx 9SM collection by designer Matthew Williams. These will be available either as one-color skins or as responsive skins. The latter will change color depending on your altitude as a reminder to the brand’s alpine roots. The crossover will also add a pickaxe, glider, and bling back item, all designed as umbrellas. In recent years, video games have seen increased interest from fashion brands. As the world becomes more and more digital, designers are looking for new avenues to present their products and reach new audiences. The aforementioned Balenciaga x Fortnitethe collaboration saw the creation of a denim jacket that sold for almost $ 1,300. Meanwhile, in 2015, famous French fashion house Louis Vuitton teamed up with Japanese developer Square Enix. The result was a marketing campaign featuring the character Lightning from the Final Fantasy XIII Games. While not as successful as more recent efforts, it was the start of a relationship between fashion and video games that only grew stronger. During the 2020 COVID-19 lockdowns, Animal crossing was also used as a venue for a fashion show. But if collaborations are one thing, some fashion designers have even dabbled in video game development. In preparation for its fall 2021 collection, Balenciaga released a virtual mixed reality experience that allowed customers to see the new line in a cyberpunk style. Meanwhile, Gucci designers released a series of shorts in 2020 at the Guccifest event. These were influenced by video game design and included interactive features. Maybe one day soon, gamers will be able to enjoy a full version of the video game named after a fashion designer. Next: Fortnite: What Are Season 8 Cubes? Fortnite is available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, Nintendo Switch, Android, and PC. Source: Epic games, Fortnite / Twitter Even after a reboot, Marvel’s mutants just can’t stop killing humans

About the Author Alex kanev

(7 published articles)

Aleks is a Freelance Game News Writer for ScreenRant. A graduate of the University of Bradford, he has also written for other websites on everything from online gambling to finance and the stock market, which are apparently quite similar. However, his real passion is video games which he has loved since getting his first PolyStation. He particularly likes bizarre titles like Control or the mind-blowing work of Daniel Mullins. More Aleks Kanev

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://screenrant.com/fortnite-montcler-skins-high-fashion/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]etingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos