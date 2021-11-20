Woman Makes Dress Using Recycled KFC Packaging, Company Appreciates Creativity | Tendency

Combine sustainable fashion with a knack for creativity and a love of food – you’ve got a stunning outfit that’s going viral online. A fashion designer and blogger from South Africa took to Twitter to share the images of the very creative dress that left people stunned, including KFC.

In caption, she explained that it was made from recycled KFC packaging. “I decided to make this dress for KFC from recycled KFC packaging to show how super KFC fans we are,” she said in the post accompanying the photos she shared. of herself, wearing said dress and posing with a KFC bucket. She also tagged KFC South Africa in her tweet

Take a look at the post:

Since its sharing on November 18, this tweet has garnered more than 13,000 likes and several reactions. The woman who shared this tweet has also pinned it to her profile at the moment, following the fact that it has gone extremely viral.

KFC South Africa themselves were quite impressed with the dress and responded to its unique idea on the social networking site.

Take a look at their reaction here:

All this fresh drop, we were never ready – KFC South Africa (@KFCSA) November 18, 2021

People also posted various reactions while enjoying the dress.

Very innovative … love to see it, sister, wrote one individual. So creative and cute, says another. You love your food so much that you want to wear it. It’s deep. a third joked. Exquisite, said yet another. You nailed it, commented a fifth.

How good do you think this dress is?