As Wildcats game looms, Albany’s men’s basketball gears up for Eastern Kentucky





The University of Albany men’s basketball team have yet to win a game, and each time they seem to highlight new bouncing faults against Towson, turnovers at La Salle and shots against Harvard.

But each match also brought new light points. The Great Danes also enjoyed a strong first half against the Tigers, fought back in the second half against the Explorers to drop just three points and clashed with Harvard for the final minutes, edging closer to a victory after have widened a deficit of 13 points. on shots 8 for 32 in the first half.

The challenge now, as they head to Kentucky for a three-game road trip featuring Eastern Kentucky, No.13 Kentucky Wildcats, and Eastern Illinois, is to muster 40 minutes. full, said Chief Guard Jamel Horton. I feel like we’ve shown how good we can be for a half, whether it’s up or down, we’ve shown the ability to win somehow, we just can’t get the deal done, he said by phone from Kentucky. I think the game we put together a full 40 minute effort is when we get our first win. The Great Danes will face Eastern Kentucky (3-1) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Richmond, Ky. They took off early Friday morning, and the quick turnaround in Wednesday’s home game against Harvard didn’t leave much time to prepare. . But that doesn’t matter, says Horton. Either way, I think we are focusing more on ourselves to manage our side of things and get what we need to do in order for us to get a win, he said. Horton has 25 points and seven assists in 77 minutes so far. Graduate guard DeVondre Perry leads the Great Danes with 14.3 points per game with 54.5% shots, while graduate guard Matt Cerruti is averaging 10.7 points per game. Eastern Kentucky head coach AW Hamilton said Perry was the toughest game on the pitch. We have to do a great job in controlling him and making it difficult for him, Hamilton said. He has the gift of scoring, he’s tough, he’s physical. I can’t wait to see how we treat it. The Colonels are 1-1 in Division I so far, with a 77-71 victory in Milwaukee and a 79-78 loss to James Madison. Second-year forward Michael Moreno is the team’s leading scorer with 12.5 points per game, but the Colonels have four other players averaging double digits.

We have a lot of guys who can shoot and score the ball, and that being said, we have to figure out who’s going to take a big shot for us, Hamilton said. The biggest challenge for the Great Danes will be dealing with the pressure from East Kentucky on the defense, Albany coach Dwayne Killings said. Colonels average 20 forced turnovers per game and average 24.5 points on those turnovers. They will run and jump at you, they will try to increase the pace of the game, he said. So one of the most important things for us is that you have to be in balance and be patient against their pressure, but it’s going to give us opportunities to score. UAlbany also faced a press defense against La Salle, which contributed to the Danes’ 26 turnovers. Sometimes you have to go through things to prepare for it the next time you see it. I think you have to be more prepared and more confident when you see that kind of pressure, Killings said. When: 7:30 p.m., Saturday

7:30 p.m., Saturday Or: Alumni Coliseum, Richmond, Ky.

Radio: WTMM 104.5 FM

Horton said he saw improvement, but that doesn’t replace a win. I think we’ve grown up, he said. But at some point, moral victories won’t.

