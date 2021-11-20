Airport Fashion: From Ranveer Singh to Parineeti Chopra, Celebrities Opt for Comfortable and Chic Looks





Traveling in style never gets old and who better to seek inspiration than your favorite Bollywood stars? Every week, we run a list of celebrities who have flaunted their A-game while touring the airport. From comfy loungewear to functional transit clothing, this list has it all. Looked:

Ranveer Singh The actor looked stylish as usual during his run to the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Ranveer Singh is a true fashion enthusiast, never disappointing us when it comes to dressing in an original way. On a recent trip to the airport, the Ravine boy The actor wore a Heron Preston sweatshirt and paired it with neon orange cargo pants. His accessories were high-end: a bob Prada, big silver chain around her neck, sparkling studs on her ears and metallic shoes. Deepika padukone We love the bag she wears with the outfit. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Deepika’s affection for street style has only grown over the years, as she regularly wears comfortable (but trendy) loungewear. She was spotted at the airport wearing a bright blue ensemble and comfortable sneakers. Alia bhatt Alia is on trend in this velvet number. (Source: Varinder Chawla) The Highway the actor prefers a comfortable but elegant look for his travels. On her recent trip to the airport, she was seen wearing a velvet ensemble that caught our eye. She paired the look with a red Gucci bag. Parineeti chopra The actress wore a functional look at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) The Parineeti Chopras style has evolved over the years. She was spotted wearing a chic outfit during a recent run to the airport. The actor teamed an oversized black blazer with a pale blue shirt dress underneath. For accessories, she chose a pair of sunglasses, a YSL bag and sneakers with laces. Aditi Rao Hydari The actress looked fresh. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Aditi Rao Hydari is regularly seen in stylish looks and her recent trip to the airport was no different. She was spotted wearing a comfortable pair of lavender coordinates for her trip. She went for a makeup-free look and happily posed for photos. Jacqueline Fernandez The actress looked chic. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Jacqueline surely knows how to keep her fashion game versatile as she has been spotted in a pair of brown jumpsuits with a white sweater thrown over her shoulder. We love the bare-belly fall basic. Her look was completed with an interesting pair of stiletto heels and a wand. Nora Fathi Nora posed for the photographers outside the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) The actress-dancer impresses us regularly with her transit style and once again, she floored us with her airport look. Wear a floral print salwar kameez, nude stilettos and peach-faced makeup, Nora looked like a million bucks. Mouni Roy We love the ruffle top on her. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Mouni Roy’s sartorial fashion sense is always a sight to behold. During a recent run to the airport, the actress channeled an old Victorian-inspired look with a long-sleeved top that had ruffles on the neckline. She paired the top with a basic pair of denim jeans and was spotted carrying a book on her trip. For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss the latest updates!

