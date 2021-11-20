Take your office on the go and wear heated clothing





I fell in love with my electric bike! I use it everywhere and need to stay in touch with my job responsibilities at all times. Do you have any recommendations for a single-ear bluetooth headset with microphone that I can wear while riding? I don’t trust an earphone in such an active environment, and think I should buy something with a headband to keep it in place. DP, Minneapolis Riding a bicycle while wearing headphones is not legal in all states and is regulated in some states. To learn more, visit bicyclelaw.com. I have no specific recommendation beyond helmet type and urge you to exercise caution when using any type of helmet while riding. Start by searching Amazon for Bluetooth bike headphones and check out the bone conduction models that don’t clog your ears. Also consider the Tribit StormBox Micro, a great Bluetooth speaker with a microphone and a sturdy strap to attach to the bike handlebars. tribit.com Heated clothing from iHeat: An heated blanket can provide a feeling of warmth and comfort on a cold winter day. What if you could take this feeling with you wherever you went? Heated clothing from iHeat and Aunroaa (iHeat for women) let you do just that. Aunroaa and iHeat heated garments use lightweight, high-tech graphene heating elements and a removable rechargeable battery to power them. The pack can be charged via MicroUSB and USB-C, the latter also functioning as a charger for connected devices that support USB-C charging. Two regular USB ports are also provided, one for powering clothes and the other for charging your phone. This built-in charge can be very useful as phones use up their charge faster in cold weather. I tried on a men’s jacket and the unisex vest, and I also had an Aunroaa women’s jacket on hand to review and compare with the other items. The jackets and vest impressed me as quality clothing and not just a gimmick, with YKK zippers and premium fabric that apparently could withstand the price even without the built-in heater and phone charging. There are three distinct heating zones with three distinct heat levels each, each controlled by soft touch buttons on the inside of the left chest of the jacket. Once warmed up, it’s very, very pleasant and the cold around you seems really far away. The jacket fits me normally, but only if I don’t layer clothes underneath. It would have required a larger size, but I’m not sure how relevant this is given that making layering unnecessary is a main selling point of the product. Selectable warmth levels pretty much guarantee you perfect warmth with the jacket alone. IHeat and Aunroaa heated clothing would be especially appreciated by winter sports enthusiasts, outdoor workers, those who attend sporting events outdoors in cold climates, anyone who does not like to dress in layers (like me) and those who just like to keep toasty the weather. If used with proper camouflage, I imagine hunters would appreciate the products as well. This brings me to the only caveat as I see it, the limited color and style options. For now, it looks a lot like the original Ford Model T in base black. It’s a great idea that’s well executed and affordable, and considering the cost of a typical winter coat, the price is very reasonable. The Aunroaa Women’s Heated Jacket and iHeat Men’s Jacket each cost $ 139.99, and the Unisex Heated Jacket costs $ 89.99 on amazon.com. Contact Don Lindich at www.soundadvicenews.com and use the question submission link there. 2021 Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

