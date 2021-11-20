Tracy Tutor talks about her sexy and powerful fashion





From an unexpected twist on a pencil skirt to a sparkling dress with a thigh-high slit, Tracy Tutor’s style is always a next-level combination of daring, sexy and chic. Case in point: the premiere of season 13 of Million Dollar Los Angeles List, when the central agent wore two outfits that turned heads that deserved and received their own moments. As she exited her car dressed in a Zara top, Rick Owens skirt and Bottega Veneta belt, Tracy told a cameraman filming the episode, “You must have that heel, because it ‘is too good. ” We couldn’t have said it better ourselves. The Versace leather stiletto heel sandals complemented the monochrome look perfectly and added a gorgeous touch with eye-catching zipper details. Later in the episode, Bobby Boyd said that Tracy was “looking like a snack” in a jaw-dropping peachy LAPOINTE look. The business is a benchmark for Tracy, who told BravoTV.com last month: “I’ve done LAPOINTE a lot this season. I just think it’s a nice cut but still effortless at the same time. ‘is like, so greenhouse.” Although her style changes from “season to season”, Tracy also currently loves Johanna Ortiz, whom she said to be “such an amazing and amazing designer”. On her recent vacation in Italy, she also “wore a lot of Rat & Boa” including the “gorgeous” black dress below. What she decides to put on each day “depends on the timing,” she said. “I wear what makes me feel powerful or sexy. If I want to be comfortable, I’m going to dress for that and I’m going to put on some sneakers and sweatshirts. I’m still going to put it together so that even a look. athletic feels great and I feel confident in it, but for me, I dress for the occasion. “ While she is certainly praised for her style, Tracy does not take a “dress to impress” approach to fashion. “I don’t dress for anyone other than myself,” she said. “I don’t dress for [my boyfriend] Erik [Anderson]. I don’t dress for my kids. I dress for myself. It just depends on my mood, and it’s constantly changing, but the one thing I always get out of it is that I want to look in the mirror and feel sexy and strong and confident. “ Want more Million Dollar Los Angeles List? Catch up on the final season through the Bravo app.

