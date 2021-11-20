Dubai Modest Fashion Week meets with chic and conservative designs

Are these Instagrammable outfits really wearable? asks the modest fashion blogger from the United Arab Emirates and the moderator of the event panel, Ines Sibiane.

She expresses a question that has crossed many of our minds seeing fashion influencers pose artfully in elaborate outfits on the gram. Panel guest Taima kabbaz responds, saying that she thinks that comfort isn’t always crucial in an outfit, and that there is a Russian expression that translates to beauty means sacrifice. “

Many of us may have spent the past year in comfort-focused tracksuits and loungewear, but a bold, dazzling, eye-catching and sometimes uncomfortable fashion celebration is back on the calendar with the third edition of the Dubai Modest Fashion Week, under way this weekend at Rixos Premium Dubai JBR.

The event, orchestrated by Think Fashion and having taken place in several cities including Jakarta, Istanbul, London and Amsterdam, combines a salon model with parades and round tables. Entrance is free for visitors.

A model walks for Hukka during modest Dubai Fashion Week. Chris Whiteoak / The National

After completing check-in on the hotel’s first floor, visitors enter a large room lined with brands displaying their products. Peach and gold hues set a luxurious tone to the space, which is home to everything from modest ready-to-wear and swimwear to decadent evening gowns from the 40 participating brands.

At the back of the room, a narrow entrance leads to the track area, which is decorated to echo the theme of this year’s event, “Awakening. A tree with red leaves stands in the center of the room. space, with green shrubs scattered across a bright red floor bordered by reflective bleacher-style seating for the public a mix of bloggers, shoppers, and modest fashion enthusiasts.

Like any front row fashion show, there are interesting characters such as the woman in a lime green, puffy tulle top (a wearable loofah, if you will) layered over white pants and shirt, completing the look. unique set with sunglasses inside at night. There’s also the influencer in all-black leather hijabi and a fedora hat, armed with her own photographer, who takes pictures of herself on the runway moments before the show starts.

Visitors to the Dubai Modest Fashion Week. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Nonetheless, as the audience patiently awaits the debut of the first show, there is a palpable excitement in the air. It’s officially the season of events, and it is the first time many visitors have dressed to this extent, or traveled, since the start of the global pandemic. Many have come from all over the CCG and next to me is modest fashion blogger Elizabeth Rich (@justahandmaiden), which arrived from Texas. Behind us is a duo of hijabi stylists (@ themodeststylist.official) who traveled from Amsterdam to style the new brand’s swimsuits, Pushed, set to present on the track today.

To say the runway is full for the first few days of the shows would be an understatement. The guests sit side by side, with many more people in the narrow entrance, desperate for a seat or at the very least, a good view. Ozlem Sahin, co-founder of Modest Fashion Weeks, takes the stage with glittery red curtains bursting from her fitted black dress like flames, as she opens the opening ceremony.

A remix of the song Beautiful goodbye by Manu Pilas, who found modern fame in the hit TV series Money theft, emanates from the speakers at the start of the first show, and the Turkish mark Mimya sends out a collection of all white, layered, almost angelic-looking looks. Some have pleats and ponytails, others have feather trims and jeweled belt buckles. In fashion design, white is delicate just like satin, but Mimya uses both expertly and delivers exquisite and ethereal elegance.

White is also the color of choice for uniform midi dresses that serve as canvases for Surturban, a headdress brand from the United States. Like a mixture of songs that Lady Gagas Born like this and Missy Elliots Get your Freak on, plus a few traditional Arabic songs blaring, the models feature headgear that turns heads, from a royal fuchsia turban to a crisp white design adorned with a band of black and punk spikes.

Wedding dresses make their catwalk debut at Emirati label’s show Neven Elkady, whose collection is an ode to Palestinian heritage. Deconstructed ghutra prints cover silky suits and skirts, while tatreez, or traditional Palestinian embroidery, appears in crystallized form on dresses and gowns. The lace patterns are lined with long sleeve tops in shades of black and white, a reminder that what sets modest fashion weeks apart from other fashion events is the guideline for covering the models’ skin.

Coega Sunwear designs at Dubai Modeste Fashion Week. JBR, Dubai. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Women in burkini hold beach balls and inflatable tubes for the show for UAE swimwear brand Coega Sunwear, a pioneering private label in the growing niche of modest swimwear. A range of modest designs with elegant prints and varying levels of coverage are on display at the stand of Italian brand Munamer. Also available in the exhibitors’ hall are tunics and leggings with tropical and leafy prints made in Belgium by Nordays, a brand that claims to have created the world’s first modest swimsuits in which you can sunbathe.

Paris counterpart, known for her borderline avant-garde designs, is exceptionally toned down tonight, though caftans decorated with mosaic-style prints and topped with ornate pearls are sure to impress.

Serious obstacles are offered by the Jordanian designer Zeina Ali, with ensembles displaying exaggerated shoulders and dramatically oversized lapels in a candy color palette. Her designs are out of season, with elements and interesting color combinations: like an electrifying bubble-gum pink costume with metallic and rainbow shoulder panels.

A model wearing the Homolog walks by. Chris Whiteoak / The National

The evening ends with a spectacular showcase of the UAE brand Small small, where shimmering evening gowns with exaggerated sleeves are worn over glitzy turtlenecks, a surprisingly splendid combination that is sure to inspire many modest fashion lovers this holiday season.

Visitors can learn about modest fashion and style during talk shows held as part of Dubai Modest Fashion Week. Today’s sessions include discussions of style tips and secret fashion tips from influencers, while Saturday’s schedule includes discussions focused on sustainability, female entrepreneurship, and fashion buying.

Dubai Modest Fashion Week is open 11 am-9pm; November 18-20; Rixos Premium Dubai JBR

Updated: November 19, 2021, 12:25 PM